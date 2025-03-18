Texas A&M HC Michael Earley Talks 'Unfortunate' SEC Opener vs. Alabama
Needless to say, this past weekend was certainly one to forget for the Texas A&M Aggies.
The team continued to struggle in their first season under head coach Michael Earley, and things did not get any better over the weekend as the team was swept in their opening SEC series against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The team lost their first two games after giving up go-ahead runs in the ninth inning, Friday night consisted of back-to-back home runs to give the Tide a 6-4 win, and Saturday's contest saw a grand slam pull the game in Alabama's favor in the 6-2 win.
Sunday afternoon saw Alabama finish what they started, shutting the Maroon and White out 2-0.
And now, in the short span of a month, the Aggies have gone from No. 1 in the rankings to not even being in the conversation for No. 25.
Head coach Michael Earley highlighted the offense as the biggest struggle, especially on Sunday, saying that the team were given opportunities, but were unable to produce anything with them.
"They (Alabama's pitchers) threw strikes, and we just didn't do anything with them," Earley said after Sunday's loss. "We chased some pitches, but for the most part, just looking at it throughout the game, those pitchers were filling up the zone, and when they fill it up, you gotta hit, period. We're just not squaring up balls and we're not on time consistently. It's unfortunate, but it's the reality."
Earley also spoke about the clubhouse environment, and how nobody is taking the struggle to heart more than the players.
"No one's more more disappointed than the players and the message is that we're no quit, and there won't be any quit because I won't stop and I know they won't stop," Earley said with confidence. "Even as bad or as low as it gets, we know adjustments have to be made."
Hopefully those adjustments will be made sooner rather than later, as the Aggies take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday night and then make a weekend trip up to Nashville for a series with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
