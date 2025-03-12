Texas A&M HC Michael Earley 'Likes the Confidence' Headed Into SEC Play
After Sunday's confidence-killing 4-1 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies, the No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies knew they had to make a quick turnaround with SEC play hurriedly approaching.
Thankfully, Tuesday night marked that quick turnaround.
The team was able to make easy work out of the Prairie View A&M Panthers, defeating them in a mercy rule-shortened 14-0 contest.
From one run in an entire game to seven runs in just one inning, the Aggie offense could not be stopped on Tuesday, the 12th Man hoping they were catching a glimpse of what was to come in the near future.
And nobody could have been more impressed by the performance than Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley.
"I like to call a big part of our season and coming up on Friday, so we were fully focused on today's game, but I definitely like the confidence factor headed into Friday," Earley said.
Earley spoke highly of his offensive firepower, stating they did "what they needed to do."
"I think timely hitting or any RBI situation is really not making the moment bigger and just hitting normal but also with a plan of what you need to do," Earley said. "If you need to get a ball out in the outfield, it might not be your perfect pitch that you would want, but if you get something out to the outfield and get an RBI, our guys did that tonight so that's just a really low heartbeat situation."
Earley also praised the rise of freshman Terrence Kiel II, who currently leads the Aggies with an astounding .420 batting average, as well as six stolen bases.
"He just has a knack to put the ball in play and he tends to stay in the middle of the field," Earley told reporters. "He doesn't chase bad pitchers and just has really good bat to ball skills. And when he gets on the bases, he can really move."
The Aggies open up SEC games as they host the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide Friday night.
