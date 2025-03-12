All Aggies

Texas A&M HC Michael Earley 'Likes the Confidence' Headed Into SEC Play

The Texas A&M Aggies garnered 14 runs off of 10 hits in their victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers Tuesday night.

Aaron Raley

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After Sunday's confidence-killing 4-1 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies, the No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies knew they had to make a quick turnaround with SEC play hurriedly approaching.

Thankfully, Tuesday night marked that quick turnaround.

The team was able to make easy work out of the Prairie View A&M Panthers, defeating them in a mercy rule-shortened 14-0 contest.

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) throws against the Florida Gators during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

From one run in an entire game to seven runs in just one inning, the Aggie offense could not be stopped on Tuesday, the 12th Man hoping they were catching a glimpse of what was to come in the near future.

And nobody could have been more impressed by the performance than Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley.

"I like to call a big part of our season and coming up on Friday, so we were fully focused on today's game, but I definitely like the confidence factor headed into Friday," Earley said.

Earley spoke highly of his offensive firepower, stating they did "what they needed to do."

"I think timely hitting or any RBI situation is really not making the moment bigger and just hitting normal but also with a plan of what you need to do," Earley said. "If you need to get a ball out in the outfield, it might not be your perfect pitch that you would want, but if you get something out to the outfield and get an RBI, our guys did that tonight so that's just a really low heartbeat situation."

Earley also praised the rise of freshman Terrence Kiel II, who currently leads the Aggies with an astounding .420 batting average, as well as six stolen bases.

"He just has a knack to put the ball in play and he tends to stay in the middle of the field," Earley told reporters. "He doesn't chase bad pitchers and just has really good bat to ball skills. And when he gets on the bases, he can really move."

The Aggies open up SEC games as they host the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide Friday night.

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

