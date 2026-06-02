Texas A&M vs. USC Trojans, College Station Regional Final: Box Score, Game Log
Game 7 is upon us at the College Station Regional, meaning one team will move on to the Super Regional against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the other will close up shop for the 2026 season.
USC comes into the contest having scored double-digit runs in every single one of their contests they have been a part of during the weekend at Blue Bell Park, while the Aggies have endured a comeback win, a blowout win, and then a blowout loss at the hands of the Trojans last night, 14-3.
The Aggies will now look to save their season as Clayton Freshcorn gets the start on the mound in what will be the last game of the 2026 season for one of these teams.
Final Round, Texas A&M vs. USC
The final game of the College Station Regional begins at 8:00 PM, and we will be right here with the box score and a game log covering every at-bat from Blue Bell Park.
Box Score
1st
2nd
3rd
Runs
Hits
Errors
USC
0
0
0
0
2
0
Texas A&M
0
0
1
0
1
0
Game Log
Top 1st
(Clayton Freshcorn pitching for Texas A&M.)
Covarrubias struck out swinging.
Ad. Lopez grounded out to the shortstop.
Au. Lopez grounded out to second.
Bottom 1st
(Grant Govel pitching for USC.)
Grahovac grounded out to third.
Sorrell popped out to second.
Hacopian grounded out to third.
Top 2nd
Takeuchi grounded out to second.
Cadena flew out to center.
Basseer was hit by a pitch.
Lamb struck out swinging.
Bottom 2nd
Duer grounded out to second.
Partida struck out swinging.
Royo flew out to center.
Top 3rd
Carpentier popped out to first.
Urbon lined out to the shortstop.
Covarrubias singled to left.
Ad. Lopez doubled to left, Covarrubias to third.
Au. Lopez grounded out to first.
Bottom 3rd
Wilson grounded out to second.
Harrison homered to left. 1-0 Texas A&M.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03