Texas A&M vs. USC Trojans, College Station Regional Final: Box Score, Game Log

Game 7 is upon us at the College Station Regional, meaning one team will move on to the Super Regional against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the other will close up shop for the 2026 season.

USC comes into the contest having scored double-digit runs in every single one of their contests they have been a part of during the weekend at Blue Bell Park, while the Aggies have endured a comeback win, a blowout win, and then a blowout loss at the hands of the Trojans last night, 14-3.

The Aggies will now look to save their season as Clayton Freshcorn gets the start on the mound in what will be the last game of the 2026 season for one of these teams.

Final Round, Texas A&M vs. USC

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

The final game of the College Station Regional begins at 8:00 PM, and we will be right here with the box score and a game log covering every at-bat from Blue Bell Park.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Runs Hits Errors USC 0 0 0 0 2 0 Texas A&M 0 0 1 0 1 0

Game Log

Top 1st

(Clayton Freshcorn pitching for Texas A&M.)

Covarrubias struck out swinging.

Ad. Lopez grounded out to the shortstop.

Au. Lopez grounded out to second.

Bottom 1st

(Grant Govel pitching for USC.)

Grahovac grounded out to third.

Sorrell popped out to second.

Hacopian grounded out to third.

Top 2nd

Takeuchi grounded out to second.

Cadena flew out to center.

Basseer was hit by a pitch.

Lamb struck out swinging.

Bottom 2nd

Duer grounded out to second.

Partida struck out swinging.

Royo flew out to center.

Top 3rd

Carpentier popped out to first.

Urbon lined out to the shortstop.

Covarrubias singled to left.

Ad. Lopez doubled to left, Covarrubias to third.

Au. Lopez grounded out to first.

Bottom 3rd

Wilson grounded out to second.

Harrison homered to left. 1-0 Texas A&M.

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