What To Expect Ahead of Texas A&M’s Possible Matchup With USC Trojans

Coming soon, a major matchup unfolds at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

It will be USC possibly taking on Texas A&M in baseball, with both teams hoping to avoid that loss in the double-elimination format.

The Aggies have not faced the Trojans this year, so they will get their first look at what Andy Stankiewicz's program has to offer. Head coach Michael Earley will be heavily studying the matchups, and this is what he and the rest of the team can expect.

Possible Preview with Trojans

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been only seven times when the team out west has met the team down south. Out in Southern California, there has never been a game between these two teams, but there have been five in the Bryan-College Station area. The other two times were in Round Rock and Arlington, Texas.

Overall, the all-time series is 4-3 in favor of USC. In the last two times A&M has played them, it has secured wins, but this one might be different. It might not. It could be three in a row, but the roster has changed since that last meeting in 2024, which was the first time since 2005 that both schools met for baseball.

Regardless of the past history, this one means more since it is the College Station Regional and the season is on the line. Both pitching staffs are loaded with solid arms, and both offenses can swing the bat, producing a ton of runs.

The best arm on USC's roster right now is Mason Edwards, who has a 1.85 ERA and a 8-0 record as of Sunday morning. Another couple of reliable arms have been Grant Govel and Andrew Johnson. Grant holds a 2.96 ERA, while Johnson has a 3.44 ERA as of Sunday morning.

Overall, the pitching staff has a 3.52 ERA and is holding opponents to a 6.67 ERA as of Sunday morning. The staff’s WHIP is 1.20, while opponents' is 1.61.

Offensively, the Trojans are making a lot of contact with the baseball and are disciplined at the plate. Right now, they are batting .277 as a team, with opponents holding only a .210 average, which has really made a difference and might be a factor this weekend.

Leading USC in batting average is Jack Basseer, who is batting .348 and has a 1.093 OPS, the highest on the team. Leading the team in at-bats is Adrian Lopez with 227, who also leads the team with 13 home runs. It gets better, as he has recorded the most hits on the roster.

Other dangerous sluggers include Kevin Takeuchi and Isaac Cadena, both with over a .900 OPS and more than 30 RBI.

If USC beats Texas State, it will play A&M at 8 p.m.

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