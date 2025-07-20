Texas A&M Adds Top Transfer Portal Player to 2026 Roster
In the offseason, Texas A&M has been actively recruiting, grabbing players out of the transfer portal as well as signing players out of high school, following its successful 2025 MLB Draft, which saw seven drafted. After losing outfielder Jace LaViolette to the first round of the draft, the Aggies hit the transfer portal to add outfielder Wesley Jordan as part of the 2026 team.
Jordan, the incoming fifth-year senior from Highland Village, Texas, is coming down from Baylor, where he was a key player for the Bears. Jordan finished the 2025 campaign third on the team in batting average with a .308 across the 50 games he played in this season.
Although he is coming from Baylor, his first two seasons of college baseball was played at Navarro College, where he made a statement especially his sophomore year. In 2023, Jordan hit .337 with 16 home runs, paired with 57 RBI.
Coming from a junior college to a very competitive Big 12 Baylor team, Jordan made a statement as he earned a starting spot in 50 of the Bears 55 games. Paired with his third-ranked batting average, Jordan also had a team-high 10 home runs.
Jordan's Role With Texas A&M
With seven players leaving College Station for the 2026 baseball season due to being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, head coach Michael Earley is certainly looking for players to fill the shoes of the guys who are no longer with the program.
With LaViolette making his way to the big leagues, Texas A&M currently has incoming sophomore Terrence Kiel II, incoming junior Caden Sorrell and three incoming sophomores who didn't make appearances in the outfield last season.
As an experienced player, Jordan will certainly have to work his way into the starting lineup, but with his impressive batting average, especially when the Aggies had a drop from the year prior, he could be the guy to fill the shoes of LaViolette, A&M's all-time home run leader.
While Jordan will finish his collegiate baseball career at Texas A&M, his first four seasons of college baseball do not go unnoticed, as he made his way up from the junior college level, all the way to Texas A&M who was runner-ups in the College World Series just one season ago.
As the 2026 baseball season is still far away, the work that happens in the offseason is very important, as the Aggies continue to add players to their roster in hopes for another historic season like they had in 2024.