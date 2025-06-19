Texas A&M Aggies Add Transfer Pitcher From ACC
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Michael Earley and his staff continue to stay aggressive in the transfer portal, looking to bolster the bullpen ahead of the 2026 season.
Their latest addition is Clemson left hander Ethan Darden, who just recently announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media.
The 6-foot, 175-pound pitcher from Rock Hill, S.C. will look for a fresh start in College Station as an incoming senior.
Darden spent three seasons with the Tigers, making 47 appearances during his time in the ACC. His junior year in 2025 saw limited action, pitching in just nine games while finishing with a 4-2 record and a 6.09 ERA. He allowed 27 earned runs, 46 hits, and seven home runs across those outings.
Darden was more active during his first two seasons at Clemson, making 19 appearances in both years while contributing to the Tigers’ top-two finishes in the ACC during that span.
While his 6.09 ERA could be misleading, Darden’s experience and leadership could provide valuable depth to an Aggie pitching staff that struggled in 2025, finishing with a 5.58 ERA, a .276 opponent batting average, and 44 home runs allowed.
Darden joins a growing list of arms headed to Aggieland this offseason.
Rutgers lefty Preston Prince and Florida Atlantic right-hander Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. have also announced their intentions to transfer to Texas A&M this week.
Pitching coach Jason Kelly’s group will need the reinforcements, especially with significant turnover already underway. Six Aggie pitchers, including Rylan Hill, Isaac Morton, Houston Tomlinson, Blayne Lyne, Austin Vargas, and Kyrin Leblanc, have entered the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, players like Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin have yet to announce their plans for the 2026 season, and their potential departure for the Major League Baseball Draft could further impact the outlook of A&M’s bullpen next year.