Former Texas A&M Aggie Transfers To Big Ten Team
With the 2025 college baseball season nearing its end, players across the country are beginning to announce their plans for the future.
After a disappointing end to the season, Texas A&M has already seen considerable movement in the transfer portal.
The latest departure comes from sophomore right-handed pitcher Isaac Morton, who announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota on Saturday via X.
The move brings Morton back to his home state, where he starred at Spring Lake Park High School. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 3 overall player and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Minnesota.
Morton’s exit is a tough blow for the Aggies.
Despite getting limited playing time, Morton flashed serious upside. Across two seasons, he made 13 appearances, tossing 19 innings with 26 strikeouts and just six earned runs. Entering his junior year, he was poised to take on a bigger role, but now the Gophers will be acquiring an exceptional player
To help offset the loss, A&M recently landed Rutgers transfer Presto Prince. In 14 appearances as a Scarlet Knight, Prince allowed 11 hits, 14 runs and posted a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings pitched. He also allowed just a .187 batting average to opposing pitchers.
Still, losing a high-upside arm who had familiarity with Michael Earley’s program is no small thing.
Morton joins a growing list of Aggies who’ve entered the transfer portal. Other names include right-handed pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc, catcher Hayden Crites, outfielder Nathan Tobin, left-handed pitcher Austin Vargas, and catcher Jacob Galloway.
With a bullpen that posted a 5.58 ERA, allowed a .276 batting average, and gave up 44 home runs last season, the pressure is on for Earley and his staff. Rebuilding the pitching staff with proven arms will be critical heading into 2026.