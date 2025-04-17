Highly-Anticipated Texas A&M Baseball Series vs. Arkansas Faces Schedule Changes
Due to forecasted inclement weather in the Fayetteville area, Texas A&M’s baseball highly anticipated series against the No. 2 nationally ranked Arkansas Razorbacks has been rescheduled per A&M’s X account.
The Aggies and Razorbacks will now play Game 2 and 3 on a doubleheader on Friday, April 19. Game 2 is to begin at 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium while Game 3 will begin approximately an hour after the conclusion of the second game.
While A&M enters the weekend unranked, the team is riding a seven-game win streak and has taken back-to-back SEC series, showing signs of life as the postseason nears.
Earlier this season, the Aggies made history, but not the good kind. A&M became the first preseason No. 1 team to fall out of the Top 25 rankings by March.
But recently, they’ve started to claw back into form.
The road ahead won’t get any easier. This weekend marks the start of a brutal three-series stretch in which the Aggies will face the current No. 2, No. 1, and No. 9 teams in consecutive weekends starting with No. 2 Arkansas.
Let’s just say that Ryan Earley and his squad will need to summon plenty of that “Olsen Magic” if they hope to survive this murderous stretch of games.
The road to Omaha for the Aggies begins on Thursday, April 18, with Game 1 of the series kicking off at 6 PM. This much anticipated showdown will be aired on SEC Network throughout both days.