Texas A&M Defeats Tarleton State For Seventh Consecutive Win
The immortal words of former Raiders owner Al Davis seem to be ringing throughout the Texas A&M clubhouse: "Just win, baby."
Because that's all the Aggies have been doing, and Tuesday night against Tarleton State was no different.
Texas A&M extended their winning streak to seven straight games, downing the Texans by a score of 11-3 Tuesday night, their third consecutive contest scoring in double digits.
The Aggies scored first in the bottom of the second inning, scoring four runs off of a sacrifice fly by Jamal George, a two-RBI single by Terrence Kiel II, and an RBI single from Jace LaViolette that scored Kiel II.
A double from second baseman Slade McCloud and a sacrifice fly by catcher Trace Morrison added two runs for the Texans in the top of the fourth inning.
The bottom of the fifth inning saw the Aggies plate two more runners after a sacrifice fly by Bear Harrison and an RBI single by Jamal George.
After Tarleton designated hitter Rayner Heinrich added another run for the Texans with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, Caden Sorrell canceled out the run in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single that would score Jace LaViolette.
Speaking of "Lord Tubbington," he extended the Aggie lead by three runs the following inning with a three-run home run to the opposite field to make it 10-3 Aggies.
And later in the seventh, Kaeden Kent, the hero from Saturday's game, walked with the bases loaded to score an additional run and extend the Aggies' lead to 11-3, which is how it stayed for the rest of the game.
The Aggies will now look to continue both their overall win streak and their conference win streak when they head to Fayetteville, AR for a series with the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks.