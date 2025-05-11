Texas A&M Baseball Swept By Missouri Tigers in Final Home Series
What started as a weekend of hope and encouragement turned out to be one of sheer disappointment and some might even say embarassment for the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Missouri Tigers, who entered the weekend without have a single conference win, finished the job on Sunday in blowout fashion, defeating Texas A&M 10-1 to sweep their first series of the 2025 season and deal what could be the finishing blow on Texas A&M's playoff hopes.
The Aggies entered the weekend 10-14 in conference games and riding a confident hot streak after defeating top-ranked teams Tennessee, Arkansas, and LSU in the previous month. It seemed that after a slow start to the season that saw them lose their first six conference games, the Maroon and White might finally be at a turnaround to try and find themselves back in the championship picture.
After this weekend, however, it's probably best that the team prep for their final series against the Georgia Bulldogs and start working on the game plan for 2026, and whether that could include Michael Earley as head coach or not.
The Tigers started off the game similar to yesterday's, scoring on a leadoff home run by shortstop Jackson Lovich and an RBI single by centerfielder Kaden Peer quickly putting the Tigers ahead by two.
After Pierre Seals singled to score Lovich in the third inning, the Aggies finally got their first base hit and run on the board in the fourth inning, a 400-foot solo homer off the bat of Caden Sorrell to make it 3-1.
However, aside from a pinch-hit single by Hayden Schott in the seventh inning, this was the only base hit that the Maroon and White could score Sunday afternoon.
In the first six innings, the Aggies got the leadoff man aboard five times, four via the free pass, but were unable to make anything happen, as double plays quickly erased many of those leadoff hitters and kept the Aggies at their lone run for a majority of the day.
The Tigers would do the remainder of their damage in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, scoring seven runs across the three innings, including three runs apiece in the latter two innings, which included one run scoring in the sixth via a balk by Aggie freshman pitcher Clayton Freshcorn.
As if losing the series yesterday wasn't bad enough for the A&M playoff hopes, being swept Sunday by a team that was looking for their first conference win coming into the season could wipe away what little hope remained for Texas A&M making the field of 64, regardless of how next week's series against Georgia goes.
Unless it's possible for "Olsen Magic" to occur outside of the walls of Blue Bell Park.