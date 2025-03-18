Texas A&M Aggies Fans Criticizing Coach Michael Earley: 'In Over His Head'
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Michael Earley started off the season with the highest of expectations, earning preseason No. 1 honors after coming up just short of winning a College World Series National Championship last year.
That feels like ages ago with the end of March already approaching.
Texas A&M has dropped out of the rankings completely with a 10-9 record after getting swept in the SEC-opening series against Alabama this past weekend. The Aggies' final loss to the Tide came in a 2-0 shutout at Blue Bell Park on Sunday.
Meanwhile in Austin, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns and former Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle are 17-1 and on a 17-game winning streak.
TexAgs interviewed Earley on Monday and shared a clip of it on X. Fans quickly shared their reactions -- and disappointment -- with Earley, as some pointed out the lack of positivity in his voice.
"We're continuing to crush them on defense, but it gets to a point where you do that, to a point where you can't get someone hurt," Earley said. "And, you know, it's been fairly okay I mean that stretch and then on Saturday was bad, but I think the simple fact of the matter is, is we got to hit, you have to hit."
Fans on X reacted with a bit of frustration, and understandably so considering the preseason expectations. Some called out the obvious statement by Earley that the Aggies need to be better at hitting following a shutout loss.
"He’s a master at one thing for sure…the obvious," tweeted one user.
"Where is the energy, passion, and enthusiasm..." questioned another.
"In over his head," wrote another user.
These were just a few of the reactions from fans, something that won't slow down if the Aggies continue to drop more games.
Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.
