Michael Earley Provides Update On Texas A&M Aggies OF Caden Sorrell

Sorrell sat out the season opener against Elon with a hamstring injury.

Aaron Raley

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies will resume their 2025 season on Friday night after an abrupt cancellation to their Tuesday night game against McNeese State due to inclement weather.

The Aggies will defend their home turf at Blue Bell Park in a weekend series against the Cal Poly Mustangs, with many fans questioning the condition of Texas A&M OF Caden Sorrell, who sat out the series against Elon with a hamstring injury.

Jace
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley held a press conference Thursday, where he was asked about his outfielder's condition.

"He's gonna have to be 110% for us to play him, and right now, the way TK (Terrence Kiel Jr.) is playing, there was never a rush anyway, but I just want to be super diligent," Earley said. "I told him, 'You're going to play a majority of the season,' and I know it sucks right now, especially at the beginning, but we're going to be super smart and cautious with him."

Earley does make a point about freshman Terrence Kiel Jr. The son of the former Aggie safety gave quite the first impression in his debut this past weekend, going 4-8 with three RBIs and three walks for the weekend, and should he continue the impressive showing, Coach Earley will definitely have some decisions to make once Sorrell is back on the field.

The first pitch for the Aggies-Mustangs game on Friday has been moved up to 4:00 p.m. to avoid more inclement weather in the Bryan-College Station area. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

Aaron Raley
