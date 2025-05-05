Texas A&M Baseballs Sets Season Milestone
Texas A&M baseball stunned the SEC yet again when it took down the No. 2 LSU Tigers in a weekend series.
The Aggies set a season record with season-high attendance over a three-game series. 22,272 fans filed into Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this past weekend. The ballpark’s official capacity is listed at 6,100 people and was exceeded by over 1,100 each game.
The state of the Aggies’ series was up in the air Friday night, when a storm rolled through College Station and caused major street flooding in the area. The first game of the series was pushed to Saturday, creating a double-header. The last-minute time change had no effect on fan turnout. Game 1 of the series saw 7,768 fans in attendance, the highest of the weekend. 2,271 fans remained for Game 2 of the double header, a game the Aggies lost. In Game 3, 2,233 fans watched as sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell smacked a three-run homer to take the lead and seal the series victory for A&M.
The 12th Man, or A&M fans, have played a major role in the team’s home success this season, where they hold a 21-7 record at Olsen Field. In 2024, the Aggies went 37-3 at Olsen, showing a clear home-field advantage. Even in a year where they have failed to meet expectations, the 12th Man is very supportive of its Aggies.
Before his departure, former A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle lobbied for renovations to the ballpark. Since his departure, athletic dierector Trev Alberts has decided to carry on with Schlossnagle’s plan. The renovation project includes increasing capacity from 6,100 to 10,000 on top of a new player development center, much to coach Michael Earley’s delight. The project is expected to start in 2026, as per Chron’s Leah Vann.