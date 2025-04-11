Caden Sorrell's Heroics Give Aggies Walk Off Win vs. South Carolina
"Olsen Magic" was alive and well at Blue Bell Park Thursday night.
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team took their third consecutive conference win at home in College Station Thursday night against the South Carolina, taking the 8-7 victory in the 10th inning after designated hitter Caden Sorrell launched a walk-off solo home run to left field.
Ryan Prager went 6.2 innings in the game, with his six runs allowed (five earned) a little more than Aggie fans are used to seeing, but the southpaw from Dallas did not walk a single batter and also struck out eight batters.
The Maroon and White got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning as Terrence Kiel II used his speed to cross the plate after a wild pitch by Jake McCoy.
The Gamecocks would answer back quickly in the following two innings, as two solo home runs and a successful sacrifice bunt brought the score to 3-1 in favor of South Carolina.
However, the Ags would take the lead right back in the bottom of the third inning after Bear Harrison was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in Jace LaViolette and then two batters later, Blake Binderup would send a ball deep into the left center field stands for a go-ahead grand slam to make it 6-3 Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks would score two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the Aggies would also score on an RBI double by Binderup to make it 7-5.
South Carolina wasn't going to go down easily, though. A solo homer by center fielder Nathan Hall in the seventh inning and an RBI single by Jase Wiota in the eighth saw the game knotted up at seven apiece.
With the score remaining tied at seven, extra innings were put into effect, and after the Gamecocks were unable to score in the top of the frame, it was the Aggies' turn.
Enter Caden Sorrell.
On the very first pitch of the Aggie half of the tenth inning, Sorrell smashed a ball to the opposite field into the left field loft, walking it off for the Maroon and White and giving them their fourth consecutive win, and third consecutive SEC win.
Their newfound momentum still running strong, the Aggies and the Gamecocks will battle in their second game tomorrow night at 6:00 PM right back at Blue Bell Park.