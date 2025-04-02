Jace LaViolette Powers Texas A&M Past Incarnate Word In Blowout Win
Whatever offense the Aggies lacked in their weekend series with Kentucky, they surely made up for in Tuesday night's contest against Incarnate Word.
On only 13 hits in the run-rule-shortened contest, the Aggies never took their foot off the gas against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, winning soundly by a score of 21-1.
Right-hander Gavin Lyons started the night for A&M, and couldn't have put up a better performance, allowing only one hit and striking out two in his four innings of work.
After both sides went 1-2-3 in the first inning, the Aggies started breaking the game open in the second inning, putting up seven runs thanks to a three-run home run by Blake Binderup and a grand slam by Jace LaViolette, the ball just barely sneaking into the Section 12 bleachers.
LaViolette wasn't finished showing off his power, though, as he plated three of the Aggies' 11 third inning runs with another home run.
And this one was gone by a mile.
And yes, you read that last sentence correctly. The Maroon and White put up 11 runs in the third inning after three-run homers by LaViolette and Ben Royo, and the team was walked six times, making up half of their game total of 12, with two of those walks in the inning coming with bases loaded and scoring two runs. The Aggies would also score on two wild pitches thrown in the inning, making the score 18-0 after just the third inning.
Blake Binderup batted in five runs during the contest, including three on his home run in the second inning, just his second long ball of the 2025 season, with a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly scoring his other two runs.
And even when Michael Earley began pulling his starters, the scoring still kept rolling. Jacob Galloway scored on a wild pitch, and Hayden Schott would score Hayden Crites on a sacrifice fly.
Incarnate Word's lone run came from a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth inning by catcher Gray Bane, but the damage had long been done before the Cardinals plated their first run.
The spirits now high following the blowout win, the team will now look on repeating the production in Knoxville this weekend, when they face Tony Vitello's No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a rematch of the 2024 College World Series.
And what a momentum swing it would be if the Aggies could do what they did tonight against the top-ranked team in the nation.