Texas A&M Aggies Outfielder Enters Transfer Portal
After a season that left much to be desired, the Texas A&M Aggies have suffered their seventh transfer portal loss.
Junior outfielder Jamal George is the latest Aggie to throw his name in the transfer portal hat, per Andrew Riedell via X. In his one season with the Fightin’ Farmers, George batted .231 to go along with three doubles and four RBI. He made 34 appearances with 17 starts and went two-for-two on the basepaths.
Prior to A&M, George built an impressive resume. Hailing from Trujillo, Puerto Rico, George committed to Alabama A&M. As a Bulldog, he was named SWAC Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-SWAC and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2023.
While his production slipped at A&M, George is still just one year removed from a season where he recorded a .310 batting average, paired with nine homers, 10 doubles and 35 RBI. His freshman season, George played designated hitter and catcher, a stark contrast to his outfield role he was in with the Aggies.
George joins right-handed pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc, catcher Hayden Crites, outfielder Nathan Tobin, left-hand pitcher Austin Vargas, catcher Jacob Galloway and right-hand pitcher Isaac Morton in the transfer portal. Each player saw limited action with the Aggies, and likely are seeking more playing time at other programs.
With star centerfielder Jace LaViolette likely leaving for the MLB Draft, the Aggies have an open outfield spot. Last season’s right fielder, Caden Sorrell, will likely shift over into center and standout left fielder Terrence Kiel II will likely slide into Sorrell’s former position.
Compared to last season, the Aggies have a long offseason that they can use to build up their 2026 squad. Coach Michael Earley moves into his first full offseason as A&M’s head skipper, allowing him to complete his first recruiting cycle.