Six Texas A&M Aggies Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Texas A&M baseball's offseason remains active into June. For every player announcing a return, it seems two more are entering the transfer portal.
GigEm247’s Carter Karels reported that six Aggies have entered the portal: right-hand pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc, catcher Hayden Crites, outfielder Nathan Tobin, left-hand pitcher Austin Vargas, catcher Jacob Galloway, and right-hand pitcher Isaac Morton.
Leblanc is a righty pitcher who transferred from Cisco college this past offseason. Unfortunately for the junior, he did not make any appearances in 2025, likely influencing his decision to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Catcher Hayden Crites is also on the move. Coming from Paradise High School in Bridgeport, TX, Crites was ranked as the No. 33 catcher in Texas coming out of high school. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors twice and set his program’s single-season home run record. However, he had a quiet freshman year as an Aggie, appearing in 3 games with one run and one walk. With starting catcher Bear Harrison announcing his return, this move wasn’t too surprising.
Another freshman that is entering the portal is outfielder Nathan Tobin. Ranked as the 53rd best player in Texas, he had the potential to be a future impact player for A&M. In 11 appearances off the bench, he doubled in his lone plate appearance and scored four times.
Redshirt freshman Austin Vargas is also looking for a fresh start. The 6-8 lefty turned heads in the bullpen with his size but never made an appearance in two seasons with the Aggies.
Jacob Galloway, a junior catcher has also entered the portal. An opening at catcher opened up this past season and Galloway made the move to A&M with the hopes of securing the starting job. In 20 appearances and 14 starts behind the plate, Galloway logged one home run, two doubles, five walks, and seven RBI. But midway through the season, head coach Michael Earley gave his vote of confidence to Bear Harrison, giving him the starting role for the remainder of the year.
Lastly, right-handed pitcher Isaac Morton’s departure may sting the most. Despite getting limited playing time, Morton flashed serious upside. Across two seasons, he made 13 appearances, tossing 19 innings with 26 strikeouts and just six earned runs. Entering his junior year, he was poised to take on a bigger role, but now another program will be acquiring a promising talent.
With the NCAA Tournament entering the Super Regionals stage, expect the transfer portal chaos to keep growing.
For Texas A&M, the offseason is just getting started.