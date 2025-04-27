Texas A&M Lose First-Ever SEC Series vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns
After tasting victory in their past three conference series, the Texas A&M Aggies winning ways took a step back in their second game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, yet again coming up short against their rivals by a single run in the 3-2 loss.
Another low-scoring affair gave way to some lively action on the mound, as Texas A&M's Justin Lamkin and Texas' Luke Harrison dealt masterfully for their respective teams.
Lamkin took the loss for Texas A&M, his fifth of the season after going 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out eight Longhorn batters.
Harrison went six innings, also allowing four hits and striking out six, remaining undefeated on the season.
A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler would plate the first run for the Aggies in their half of the very first inning, a sacrifice fly that scored Terrence Kiel II, before Texas' Ethan Mendoza tied up the contest with a solo home run in the Longhorn third inning.
Kimble Schuessler would bring in the go-ahead run for the Longhorns after a costly error by Henseler in the sixth inning that brought an already-stealing Jaylin Flores around third and in to score, a lead that was furthered by an RBI double by Mendoza that scored Jayden Duplantier.
Hayden Schott, the Aggie "12th Man," would score Kaeden Kent after a groundout to second base, but the Aggies were unable to bring across the tying run as the Longhorns and Jim Schlossnagle took the first series between the two as a part of the SEC.
The Aggies will look to rebound and take a win back home to College Station when they square off against the Horns in the series finale Sunday at 3:00 PM.