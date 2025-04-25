Texas A&M 3B Wyatt Henseler Previews ‘Big Weekend’ vs. Texas Longhorns
With Texas A&M baseball’s weekend series against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on the horizon, the Aggies are locked into a different rivalry matchup: Columbia versus Penn.
For graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler and graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott, the rivalry means everything. Henseler is just one year removed from participating in the heated battle, as he was recorded two hits and two RBIs in Penn’s 8-4 victory.
”It’s just like it’s a big weekend for us and a big weekend for our alma maters,” Henseler said in a Thursday press conference. “It’s really fun. We’re looking forward to watching and, as you can see, it’s been a fun little thing going in our locker room, trying to get everyone’s picks in.”
The pair of Ivy-Leaguers have been going at it all week on X, and have even gotten Texas A&M football coach and Penn alumni Mike Elko involved.
Even in the face of the giant that is No. 1 Texas, the A&M is doing its best to manage its strong emotions tied to its own rivalry. After a crushing loss to Tennessee in the 2024 College World Series Final, then-A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle accosted a reporter for asking about Schlossnagle’s future with the program and seemingly shut down all rumors of a departure. Less than 24 hours later, Schlossnagle would be wearing burnt orange. A huge part of the team’s preparation has been to keep their emotions towards Schlossnagle at bay.
“It’s a big rivalry but we’re trying to play our brand of baseball and just have a good time doing it,” Henseler said. “Throughout the past couple weeks, we’ve played a lot of big games it feels like, and in big atmospheres. This is just another one of those so we’re going to take one pitch at a time and go out there and do our best.”