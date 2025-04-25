All Aggies

Texas A&M 3B Wyatt Henseler Previews ‘Big Weekend’ vs. Texas Longhorns

The rivalry the Aggies are dialed in for is not their upcoming weekend series against No. 1 Texas.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Tennessee Volunteers / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With Texas A&M baseball’s weekend series against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on the horizon, the Aggies are locked into a different rivalry matchup: Columbia versus Penn.

For graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler and graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott, the rivalry means everything. Henseler is just one year removed from participating in the heated battle, as he was recorded two hits and two RBIs in Penn’s 8-4 victory.

Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers to end the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

”It’s just like it’s a big weekend for us and a big weekend for our alma maters,” Henseler said in a Thursday press conference. “It’s really fun. We’re looking forward to watching and, as you can see, it’s been a fun little thing going in our locker room, trying to get everyone’s picks in.”

The pair of Ivy-Leaguers have been going at it all week on X, and have even gotten Texas A&M football coach and Penn alumni Mike Elko involved.

Even in the face of the giant that is No. 1 Texas, the A&M is doing its best to manage its strong emotions tied to its own rivalry. After a crushing loss to Tennessee in the 2024 College World Series Final, then-A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle accosted a reporter for asking about Schlossnagle’s future with the program and seemingly shut down all rumors of a departure. Less than 24 hours later, Schlossnagle would be wearing burnt orange. A huge part of the team’s preparation has been to keep their emotions towards Schlossnagle at bay.

“It’s a big rivalry but we’re trying to play our brand of baseball and just have a good time doing it,” Henseler said. “Throughout the past couple weeks, we’ve played a lot of big games it feels like, and in big atmospheres. This is just another one of those so we’re going to take one pitch at a time and go out there and do our best.”

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

