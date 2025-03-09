Kaeden Kent Leads No. 14 Texas A&M Past New Mexico State
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team took their second straight win over the New Mexico State, their third consecutive victory overall, with a 7-1 triumph Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.
Justin Lamkin took a well-deserved win for Texas A&M. He went seven innings, giving up eight hits, one earned run, no walks, and struck out 10.
Kaeden Kent showed why he deserves to be the A&M leadoff hitter, going 2-for-5 on the day with one run scored and a team-high three runs batted in.
Kent started the scoring for A&M in the third inning, as a triple by the young star scored Sawyer Farr and a sacrifice fly by Jace LaViolette scored Kent right after.
The Texas A&M squad rode a four-run fourth inning, which came together thanks to a wild pitch that plated Gavin Kash, who is fresh off a grand slam in Friday night's contest.
A single from Jacob Galloway scored Terrence Kiel II, and a double off the bat of Kent scored Galloway and Jamal George, extending the lead to 6-0 for the Maroon and White.
New Mexico State got on the board for the first time in the weekend with a single in the sixth inning, but a double by LaViolette in the bottom half of the inning scored Sawyer Farr and extended the lead back to six, where it stayed for the rest of the game.
Luke Jackson would close out the game for Texas A&M, pitching the other two innings, allowing three hits, but kept the score the same and also struck out two hitters to cap off the win.
The Aggies now see themselves finding their groove, as they sit with a 9-5 record after a shady past couple of weeks on the diamond.
Is it the new haircuts the offense is sporting? We may never know.
The series between the two Aggie teams concludes tomorrow with a 1:00 p.m. showdown in College Station.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: