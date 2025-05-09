Texas A&M Aggies Not Overlooking SEC Winless Missouri Tigers
Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley spoke to TexAgs’ Richard Zane and David Nuño on Thursday ahead of his squad’s matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
The Aggies had a wrench thrown in their weekly routine when their midweek matchup against Houston got rained out. The team prepared as usual, taking Monday off and continuing weekend work on Wednesday. A&M was already on the busses by the time the game was cancelled.
“I hate games getting canceled,” Earley said. “The rest was needed this week, and we made a positive out of it. We have had a lot of emotional weekends, so I think that little reset was good for us.”
Coming into the series, the Tigers have an 0-24 record in SEC play. They are coming into the matchup hungry, desperate to not get swept by the entire conference.
“Missouri is not having the year they wanted to have, but they have played tight games against teams that have beaten us,” Earley said. ”I expect it to be a typical SEC weekend. Just like us, they have players that are really, really talented.”
After last weekend’s victory against LSU, sophomore right-handed pitcher Weston Moss revealed he was battling mono.
“Every day, he is getting better,” Earley said. “He's putting weight on and keeping fluids in him. He is on the upswing, getting closer to 100 percent. By this weekend, he'll be pretty close to 100 percent.”
A&M’s star center fielder Jace LaViolette has been struggling recently. Over the course of the past five games, LaViolette has recorded just one hit.
“We've made some adjustments to try to get Jace LaViolette,” Earley said. “He's got to, mentality-wise, go out there with a plan, execute and not deviate when it doesn't go his way. We need to get him back to not missing the strikes he should hit and taking pitches he shouldn't swing at.”
Coming off of wins over some of the top teams in the conference, the Aggies are keeping the same mentality against the Tigers.
“Anyone can beat anyone on any given day,” Earley said. ”Their record is not due to a lack of talent. We'll be prepared for them.”