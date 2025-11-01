All Aggies

Texas A&M Baseball Releases Full 2026 Schedule

Texas A&M baseball has released its official 2026 schedule ahead of the second season under head coach Michael Earley.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The road is set for the 2026 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team.

After a 2025 season that left much to be desired, the Aggies will field a squad that is missing multiple big names from recent seasons. Jace LaViolette, Hayden Schott, Justin Lamkin, Kaeden Kent, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, Ryan Prager and Wyatt Henseler have all moved on with their lives and baseball careers, taking a massive chunk out of the core that made this team so great in 2024.

On Thursday, the team announced its non-conference slate had become official, marking the completion of the 2026 schedule.

Texas A&M’s 2026 Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell
Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With the mass exodus to the MLB Draft and graduation, the Aggies have two leaders ready to make the next step in outfielders Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell. Both missed significant time last season due to injury but are ready to be the heart and soul of this Texas A&M baseball team.

“I had a lot of time to myself not on the field, so I was able to mature in a lot of ways that I didn’t know I was able to,” Grahovac said ahead of Fall Ball. “Now being back on the field, I see the game in a whole different perspective. Whether that’s how I treat guys, how I’m around guys. Being able to work with my teammates is the most important part of how to grow.”

The Aggies will look to carry their confidence gained by their fall ball performances into the regular season. The Fightin’ Farmers are set to kick off 2026 with a home series against Tennessee Tech on February 13-15. The Aggies will notably participate in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, where they will face Virginia Tech, UCLA and Arizona State from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Here’s a look at Texas A&M’s complete 2026 baseball schedule:

“*” Denotes SEC matchup
“Bold” Denotes home

  • February 13-15: vs Tennessee Tech
  • Feb. 17: vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  • Feb. 20-22: vs Penn
  • Feb. 24: vs Lamar
  • Feb. 27: Amegy College Bank Series vs Virginia Tech
  • Feb 28: Amegy College Bank Series vs UCLA
  • March 1: Amegy College Bank Series vs Arizona State
  • Mar. 3: vs Incarnate Word
  • Mar. 6-8: vs Oakland
  • Mar. 10: vs Stephen F. Austin
  • Mar. 13-15: at Oklahoma*
  • Mar. 17: vs Texas State
  • Mar. 20-22: vs Georgia*
  • Mar. 24: vs Houston Christian
  • Mar. 27-29: at Missouri*
  • Mar. 31: vs Sam Houston State
  • April 2-4: vs Vanderbilt*
  • Apr. 7: at Texas State
  • Apr. 10-12: vs Texas*
  • Apr. 14: vs Houston
  • Apr. 17-19: at LSU*
  • Apr. 21: vs UTSA
  • Apr. 24-26: at Florida*
  • Apr. 28: vs Tarleton State
  • May 1-3: vs Auburn*
  • May 5: vs Prairie View A&M
  • May 8-10: at Ole Miss*
  • May 14-16: vs Mississippi State*
  • May 19-24: SEC Tournament

Published
