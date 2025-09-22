Texas A&M Pitcher Shane Sdao Shares Injury Update After Missing 2025 Season
Injuries take a significant toll on a team, especially when they come from the bullpen.
One of those Texas A&M Aggies players in 2025 was pitcher Shane Sdao, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament that required him to miss the season.
In his latest interview with the media in College Station, Shane Sdao provided an update on his current condition ahead of the season and discussed the current state of the clubhouse.
Throwing Again
Very slow.
Those were the words that Sdao used to describe going through the motions.
“We take it two weeks at a time and build up through there,” Sdao said. “Keep it real slow. Make sure everything’s correct, feeling right. It’s not a lot of excitement going about it yet, so we’ll get there.”
One part of being in the dugout for the whole season means you can’t enter a game in situations where A&M typically uses him, which was a struggle Sdao felt. In 2024, Sdao registered a 5-1 record, compiling a 2.96 ERA along with 55 strikeouts. A&M needed his nasty and explosive arm during the extended period of challenging SEC games.
“The hardest part for me was not being able to give for my teammates,” Sdao said. “I really wanted to be out there and help them in any way I could, but sadly could not do so. I’m looking forward to doing that this year and helping out as much as I can.”
There were areas that Sdao shared where he could develop and grow throughout last year.
“Growth-wise, I learned that baseball is a harder sport than I realized,” Sdao said. “Watching it, these guys are so good. It’s just things don’t go their way. They make pitches that they can, and they get bloop shots. They get hit around a little, but it’s literally not their fault. That’s baseball and how it works.”
Meshing Chemistry
A&M baseball, in recent memory, has never had an issue with players connecting and bringing out the best in each other. For instance, the Master’s jacket, the luggage cart and the Pringles can are prime examples of the unique ideas the dugout has created to encourage one another.
“We’re meshing amazingly,” Sdao said. “I think this team is very fond of each other already. We’re already very good friends, and I think as everyone stepped foot on campus, we got along just fine, and it was great.”
In all seriousness, there are times when Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley ensures his team is standing on business. Whether that is practice or during the game, his players are held accountable and take responsibility for their actions.
“I would say we are very business-oriented,” Sdao said. “We’re doing the common things uncommonly well, and we’re going to do the small things at an advanced level to make everything else seem easy to us, and that’s our motto this year. As long as we do that, it will take us as far as we want to go.”
As far as the bullpen goes, Sdao acknowledged that there is a ton of competition and nothing is set in stone, mentioning how he had his own goals in mind.
“A lot of competition this year,” Sdao said. “We’re looking very good down there in the bullpen and the starting roles, but we’re looking to get each other better. Every day, we are working on each other and we’re diving into each other. Making sure we’re doing things we need to and getting better where we need to. I want to be a Friday guy. That’s my goal. That’s where I want to be, and it’s going to be a fight for it, but I’m willing to do it.”