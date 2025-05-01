'One Game at a Time!' Texas A&M Relievers Power Midweek Surge
In a season where midweek non-conference games once felt like a roll of the dice, Texas A&M is now riding an eight-game non-conference win streak after defeating Lamar 13-6 on Tuesday.
Over that stretch, the Aggies have outscored opponents 110-23, with five of those wins ending in run rules. That’s an average of 13.75 runs per game, if you don’t feel like doing the math.
While the offense has grabbed the spotlight, it’s the relief pitchers who deserve some flowers too. In an SEC gauntlet that demands weekend excellence from starting arms, it’s up to the relievers to step up and carry the load during midweek matchups.
That’s been Brad Rudis’ job all season, and Tuesday was no different.
Rudis earned his first win of the year against Lamar, tossing four shutout innings. Across 18 appearances this season, he holds a 3.42 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average.
“I think just my ability to be on the mound one pitch at a time, locking in on whatever [pitching coach] JK wants me to throw,” Rudis said after the win.
The Aggies have entered the gauntlet of their schedule. Fresh off a series against the top-ranked Longhorns, they now prepare to host No. 2 LSU at Olsen Field.
While it could be easy to overlook midweek games, Rudis and the bullpen are taking it one game at a time.
“We're locked in on whatever game is ahead,” Rudis said. “Not worried about this past weekend and definitely not worried about what's going on this weekend—just kind of locked in on one game at a time.”
The series against LSU begins Friday at 6 p.m. at Olsen Field, with games two and three set for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.