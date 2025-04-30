Ben Royo, Caden Sorrell Lead Texas A&M Aggies Past Lamar Cardinals
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies were able to find themselves back in the win column Tuesday night in the form of a 13-6 win over the Lamar Cardinals in front of the home Blue Bell crowd.
The Aggies bats were powered by second Ben Royo and outfielder Caden Sorrell, who each launched two home runs on the night, and third baseman Wyatt Henseler added to the team's long ball total.
Gavin Lyons started the game for the Aggies, but it was Brad Rudis that lasted the longest on the mound for the Maroon and White with his four innings of work and two strikeouts.
Lamar left fielder Bryce Grizzaffi gave the Cardinals the first run of the game with an RBI double in the top of the second inning.
The Aggies would then go on a scoring run that saw them plate nine unanswered runs, led by Royo's homers in the third and fifth innings, the latter being a grand slam, as well as Henseler's homer in the fifth.
Sorrell's first home run to dead center in the sixth capped off the scoring for the Aggies, making it 10-1 in favor of A&M after the sixth inning.
The Cardinals were able to avoid being run-ruled into the eighth inning, when began to pose as a threat to the Aggie lead, scoring five runs to cut the lead to four thanks in large part to a three-run home run by Damian Ruiz.
Caden Sorrell's second homer of the game scored him and Wyatt Henseler, and a bases-loaded walk gave him his eighth run batted in on the night, and gave the Aggies a 13-6 lead, which ended up being the final score of the game.
Back to their winning ways, the Aggies will now look to reignite their conference hot streak as they host the LSU Tigers this weekend.