'Just Another Weekend in the SEC': Texas A&M's Ryan Prager Previews Texas Showdown
The Texas A&M Aggies enter the Lone Star Showdown weekend with momentum on their side, winners of 10 of their last 11 games.
While all eyes may be focused on the Longhorns's elite pitching, led by former A&M pitching coach Max Weiner, it is A&M’s Ryan Prager who could be the difference in this series.
Prager hasn’t quite replicated the success he had as a sophomore, when he finished with a 9–1 record across 19 appearances, boasting a 2.95 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .226 batting average. This season, his numbers have taken a dip, entering the weekend 2–2 through 10 starts, with a 4.29 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.
Still, Prager is no stranger to the moment. In last year’s clash against Texas, he tossed 6.2 innings and gave up just two runs in a 4–2 win that sent the Aggies to the Regional Final.
With all the added storylines of this year’s matchup such as Jim Schlossnagle’s controversial departure to Texas holding the No. 1 national ranking, Prager isn’t getting caught up in the noise.
"There's definitely a buildup to it,” Prager said regarding the Texas game. “There's a little extra butterflies that roll in there but then once you start playing it truly does just become a game.”
A&M isn’t fazed by big names or rankings. The Aggies already have wins over then-No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Arkansas. Prager and company know they’re more than battle-tested.
“It truly is just another weekend in the SEC,” he said. “All these weekends are so important.”
Prager will be facing a batting unit that features three players with double digit homers. HE will need to regain his stellar form if the Aggies are to upset their archrivals on their own turf.