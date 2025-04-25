All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 1 Texas Longhorns: How to Watch, Listen

The Aggies and Longhorns gear up for their first all-SEC showdown on the diamond.

Aaron Raley

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder infielder Ali Camarillo (2) celebrates a base hit against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder infielder Ali Camarillo (2) celebrates a base hit against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Lone Star Showdown is finally taking place on the diamond in the SEC for the first time.

The Texas A&M Aggies and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns will do battle in a weekend series in the Forty Acres in a contest that will find out just how "battle-tested" Michael Earley's Aggies are as they take on their most notable rivals in the Texas state capital.

The Longhorns have enjoyed quite a bit of success since head coach Jim Schlossnagle jumped ship from College Station to Austin in a shocking move not even 24 hours after the Aggies came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle leaves the field after talking to officials ahead of the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing their opening game against the Louisville Cardinals, the team would run through a 17-game winning streak, and currently hold a six-game winning streak, including a 16-2 conference record, jolting them to the top of the weekly D1Baseball rankings.

The Aggies, however, were ready to slam the "panic mode" button early in the year.

After starting out as the No. 1 team and the seemingly unanimous favorite to win the 2025 College World Series, the Aggies won their first five games before disaster would strike, beginning with star infielder Gavin Grahovac being sidelined for the remainder of the season thanks to a shoulder injury.

The team would go on to struggle in both midweek games and weekend series, even ducking below .500 and losing their first six conference games before finally securing a win in their first game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The next weekend saw a resurgence of the Maroon and White, who won their first weekend series against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers, a sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks one week later, and another series win over the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks.

As this is written the Aggies currently sit at 8-10 against conference opponents, a gradual improvement over where they were a month ago, and the team has also won 10 of their last 11 contests.

Here is how to watch this weekend's battle between the two notable Lone Star schools:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX

WHEN: Friday, April 25, 7:00 PM, Saturday, April 26, 3:00 PM, and Sunday, April 27, 3:00 PM.

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network on Friday, ESPN 2 on Saturday and Sunday

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

Aaron Raley
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

