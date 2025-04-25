Texas A&M Aggies at No. 1 Texas Longhorns: How to Watch, Listen
The Lone Star Showdown is finally taking place on the diamond in the SEC for the first time.
The Texas A&M Aggies and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns will do battle in a weekend series in the Forty Acres in a contest that will find out just how "battle-tested" Michael Earley's Aggies are as they take on their most notable rivals in the Texas state capital.
The Longhorns have enjoyed quite a bit of success since head coach Jim Schlossnagle jumped ship from College Station to Austin in a shocking move not even 24 hours after the Aggies came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series.
After losing their opening game against the Louisville Cardinals, the team would run through a 17-game winning streak, and currently hold a six-game winning streak, including a 16-2 conference record, jolting them to the top of the weekly D1Baseball rankings.
The Aggies, however, were ready to slam the "panic mode" button early in the year.
After starting out as the No. 1 team and the seemingly unanimous favorite to win the 2025 College World Series, the Aggies won their first five games before disaster would strike, beginning with star infielder Gavin Grahovac being sidelined for the remainder of the season thanks to a shoulder injury.
The team would go on to struggle in both midweek games and weekend series, even ducking below .500 and losing their first six conference games before finally securing a win in their first game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The next weekend saw a resurgence of the Maroon and White, who won their first weekend series against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers, a sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks one week later, and another series win over the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks.
As this is written the Aggies currently sit at 8-10 against conference opponents, a gradual improvement over where they were a month ago, and the team has also won 10 of their last 11 contests.
Here is how to watch this weekend's battle between the two notable Lone Star schools:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX
WHEN: Friday, April 25, 7:00 PM, Saturday, April 26, 3:00 PM, and Sunday, April 27, 3:00 PM.
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network on Friday, ESPN 2 on Saturday and Sunday
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190