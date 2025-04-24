Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M's Red-Hot Offense vs. Longhorns' Elite Pitching
An immovable object meets an unstoppable force as the Texas A&M Aggies visit their archrivals, the Texas Longhorns, this weekend at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
This game has been circled on every college baseball fan’s calendar, as Jim Schlossnagle faces his former team in A&M after jumping ship to their in-state rival in controversial fashion.
Aside from this storyline, the other key matchup that everyone will be talking about is Texas’ stout pitching staff against a Texas A&M lineup that has caught fire over the past eleven games.
The Longhorns boast an elite pitching staff, led by former Texas A&M pitching coach Max Weiner. Under his guidance, the unit has propelled Texas to a conference-best 17–2 record and the No. 1 spot in the national rankings.
Texas owns the best ERA in the SEC by a wide margin at 2.96, with LSU a distant second at 4.41. The Horns also rank second nationally in ERA at 3.15 and lead the country in hits allowed per game, surrendering just 6.87.
Three of the best pitchers in the SEC wear burnt orange. The pitching trio of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, and Jared Spencer holds a combined 14-1 record in 33 appearances and ranks in the top 10 in ERA in the conference.
Thankfully for the Aggies, Jared Spencer will not be available for Texas this week, as he is battling a shoulder injury that could require surgery.
The Aggies’ ferocious offense is not fazed by any pitcher standing in front of them, especially after how this crew has looked over the past eleven games.
After getting shut out 10-0 by Tennessee a month ago, all hope seemed to be lost. However, back-to-back wins to take the series — capped by a seven-home run explosion in the finale — reignited a Texas A&M team that looked all but dead.
Since that loss to the Volunteers, the Aggies have won 10 of the past 11 games, including road series victories over No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Arkansas.
During this stretch, the batting lineup has come alive, with three guys spearheading the revival: Jace LaViolette, Caden Sorrell, and Kaeden Kent.
After a slow start by his own standards, LaViolette has found his rhythm, posting 16 hits, 18 RBI, and 6 home runs over the last 11 games.
The top MLB prospect in the country made his presence known in Fayetteville, homering in all three games against Arkansas to earn both SEC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
The return of Caden Sorell has taken a ton of pressure off Laviolette’s shoulders, with the star sophomore racking up 16 hits, 17 RBIs, and 5 HRs during their hot streak.
Sorrell’s signature moment came in the series opener against South Carolina, when he walked it off in extras with a solo shot to secure an 8–7 win.
But he wouldn’t be the only one with a walk off that series. Kaeden Kent followed suit in the third game of the series, hitting a grand slam to complete a historic double-digit comeback that will go down in program history.
Jeff Kent’s son has been instrumental for the Aggies’ sudden resurgence. Kent has recorded an RBI in seven straight games and has tallied 17 hits over the last 11 games to power A&M’s offense.
Will the red-hot Texas A&M offense prevail or will Texas’ bullpen swagger rise to the occasion in this year’s edition of the Lone Star Showdown?