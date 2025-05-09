Texas A&M Aggies Slugger Previews His Final Home Series Against Missouri
After starting SEC play 1–9, Texas A&M baseball has mounted a remarkable turnaround, winning four of its last five series—including victories over No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Arkansas, and No. 2 LSU.
Now, just two SEC series stand between Texas A&M and a postseason berth that seemed unthinkable early in the season.
In the midst of this resurgence has been a name that has delivered some of the most memorable Aggie heroics in recent memory, Kaeden Kent.
“The persistence and the resilience that we have has led to success,” Kent told the media. “And in this game you fail a lot and we're on the other end of that and hopefully we can keep riding it.”
Over the past 18 games since the turnaround began, Kent has tallied 4 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 23 hits.
Perhaps more notable than his hitting which has taken a dip over the past two series has been Kent’s stellar defense. Against top-ranked Texas and LSU, the Aggies have allowed just three runs per game—and Kent’s efficiency at shortstop has been a major reason why.
“I've prepared every day for the last three years that I was going to be the shortstop and I've gotten the reps to show everybody that I can play there and hopefully I can keep playing good.” Kent said.
This weekend’s penultimate series of the regular season comes against a winless Missouri squad, and it may be the last time Kent and several teammates suit up at Blue Bell Park.
“It's super special and the 12th man and our fan base and all the people who have supported me not just me but our team, it’s going to be something that I never forget for the rest of my life
If this is indeed Kent’s final home series at Olsen Field, the 12th Man has been lucky to witness him spark some of the greatest moments of “Olsen Magic”.
“There will definitely be some moments where you know you try and find a break in the game and just take it all in and really appreciate what's going on around you,” Kent reflected,