Texas A&M Run Rules Sam Houston State Ahead Of Weekend Series vs. Texas Longhorns
For the second time in three weeks, the Texas A&M Aggies laid quite the smackdown on the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
A highly anticipated matchup with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns just ahead, the Aggies took care of business against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, defeating their Texan counterparts via the mercy rule with a 13-3 win in seven innings.
RHP Gavin Lyons pitched a solid three innings for Michael Earley, allowing only one hit and striking out four batters on just 44 pitches.
The Aggies got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning after Blake Binderup launched a solo home run to left center field.
The following inning saw the Aggies add two more runs via the long ball, as Caden Sorrell's homer to left field scored him and Wyatt Henseler.
The Aggie fourth inning saw the team plate six more runs after Binderup's second home run of the contest and also an RBI single by Kaeden Kent but was overall highlighted by Terrence Kiel II finally smashing the first home run of his collegiate career, a two-run shot to left field also scoring Jamal George.
Take a look:
Jace LaViolette, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, would tack on another run with an RBI single in the fifth.
The Bearkats would finally get themselves on the board in the top of the seventh inning, but the Aggies would avenge those runs with an RBI single by Hayden Schott, and a wild pitch by Sam Houston State pitcher Tate Hickman allowed Nathan Tobin to score the mercy rule-enforcing run and help the Aggies capture their 10th win in their last 11 games.
Up ahead for the Aggies is a grudge match for the ages, a showdown in Austin against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, the first SEC matchup on the diamond between the two Texas schools.
This will also be the first game for Texas A&M against former Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who has enjoyed a decent amount of success with the Longhorns this year since his controversial exit from College Station last summer.