Texas A&M Baseball Star Gavin Grahovac Out for Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will be without one of their top hitters for the rest of the season.

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac willl undergo surgery on his left shoulder and miss the remainder of the season, Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs reports.

Brauninger adds that Grahovac had been playing through the injury for the first two weeks of the season, but eventually reached a breaking point and decided to seek treatment. Head coach Michael Earley previously described his injury as "shoulder tightness."

His recovery is expected to take six months and he will return to A&M for his junior season in 2026.

Hailing from Orange, California, Grahovac burst onto the scene last season as he hit .298 with 66 RBIs and 23 home runs, a record for an Aggies freshman. He also scored 83 runs, the third most in a single season in program history. Grahovac was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and earned numerous Freshman All-American honors.

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac against the Florida Gators
Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) sits on the base after being thrown out against the Florida Gators during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In six games this season, Grahovac hit .227 with six RBIs, two home runs and seven hits. He was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection and earned a spot on the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.

The loss of Grahovac will be a huge one for the top-ranked Aggies, who are seeking their first national championship after coming a game away from winning it all last season. With the injury, Earley faces a major challenge in his first season at the helm.

The Aggies return to action on Tuesday when they host the Texas State Wildcats at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.

