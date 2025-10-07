Texas A&M Baseball Lands Another Massive Commitment
With the 2026 baseball season quickly approaching, Texas A&M continues to add elite talent to its roster after losing seven key players to the 2025 MLB Draft.
Lash Henderson, an 2027 outfielder and third baseman, announced his commitment to Texas A&M via X on Tuesday.
The 6'4 210-pound player out of Frisco, Texas, will be in Aggieland in just under a year after his high school graduation in 2027. With a good chunk of Texas A&M's roster being juniors and seniors, Henderson will be an excellent addition to the ball club.
During the 2025 MLB Draft, seven Texas A&M players were chosen, including four pitchers, two infielders and an outfielder. With Henderson currently playing both outfield and third base in high school, he could fill in for either of these spots within the next two seasons.
With third baseman Wyatt Henseler and shortstop Kaeden Kent being selected in the draft, Michael Earley and staff have gone out of their way to fill two positions that were held down by veterans and players who truly made an impact on the program.
Thus far, there have been nine commits from the 2027 class to A&M, and with Henderson's commitment, the Aggies rise to having the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation. Within these nine commits, five are top 100 recruits.
Per Baseball America, Henderson is a huge grab for the Aggies as he ranks No. 21 on their 2027 high school board. Any power player is a great addition to Texas A&M, especially after the up-and-down year they had in 2025.
In 2024, the Aggies were the runner-ups in the College World Series and immediately after, their head coach left, which left the players, fans, and the baseball world confused and upset. After announcing that Michael Earley would step in as the head coach, all of the players returned, yet the ball club just couldn't get much going.
The Aggies ended with a 30-26 record in 2025, including an 11-19 SEC record, which took them out of the College World Series race. After a good run in the SEC tournament, the Aggies came up short against LSU, who ended up winning the CWS.
After the draft and the offseason, Texas A&M Baseball seems to be back on track, as they have started fall exhibition matches, including a stellar performance against Sam Houston State, where the Aggies posted 22 runs. They will continue to fall ball this weekend as they host TCU for what should be a great matchup.