Texas A&M Baseball Moves Into Top 10 Rankings After Sweep vs. Texas
In their first home games against former head coach Jim Schlossnagle since his jarring departure from the team almost two years ago, the Texas A&M Aggies made the most of the two games they got against the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.
Game 1 featured a back-and-forth contest that saw Texas A&M eventually pull out a 9-8 victory, Game 2 saw a blowout from Texas A&M in the form of an 11-4 win, and the series finale was unfortunately cancelled after a day-long rain delay, stealing A&M's chance for a final blow on the weekend.
But the action that was seen in between the baselines at Blue Bell Park in College Station gave the Aggies plenty of confidence going forward, and even more attention on the national scale.
Texas A&M Skyrockets to D1Baseball's Top 10
After two massive wins at home over a highly ranked Texas team, the Aggies were rewarded heartily in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, soaring from No. 18 all the way up to No. 10, the highest they've sat since they started the 2025 season as the No. 1 team.
On the flip side, the sweep finally bumped the Longhorns off of their No. 2 spot, dropping to No. 4 in the ranks.
The weekend's results put both teams at an overall record of 27-7 and a conference record of 9-5 for the 2026 season, tying the two teams for second place in the SEC standings behind only the Georgia Bulldogs.
Still ruling the country is the UCLA Bruins, who are currently riding a 27-game winning streak with a 33-2 record, with their last loss coming back on February 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs.
As for the Aggies, they will look to keep the ball rolling as they host another Lone Star school for their midweek contest when the Houston Cougars stop by Blue Bell Park Tuesday night.
Here are the new Top 25 rankings, per D1Baseball:
1) UCLA Bruins
2) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
3) North Carolina Tar Heels
4) Texas Longhorns
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) Oregon State Beavers
7) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
8) Florida State Seminoles
9) Virginia Cavaliers
10) Texas A&M Aggies
11) Alabama Crimson Tide
12) USC Trojans
13) Auburn Tigers
14) Oklahoma Sooners
15) West Virginia Mountaineers
16) Arkansas Razorbacks
17) Mississippi State Bulldogs
18) Kansas Jayhawks
19) Oregon Ducks
20) Florida Gators
21) UCF Knights
22) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
23) Arizona State Sun Devils
24) Boston College Eagles
25) Ole Miss Rebels
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03