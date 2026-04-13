Texas A&M Baseball Moves Into Top 10 Rankings After Sweep vs. Texas

In their first home games against former head coach Jim Schlossnagle since his jarring departure from the team almost two years ago, the Texas A&M Aggies made the most of the two games they got against the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.

Game 1 featured a back-and-forth contest that saw Texas A&M eventually pull out a 9-8 victory, Game 2 saw a blowout from Texas A&M in the form of an 11-4 win, and the series finale was unfortunately cancelled after a day-long rain delay, stealing A&M's chance for a final blow on the weekend.

But the action that was seen in between the baselines at Blue Bell Park in College Station gave the Aggies plenty of confidence going forward, and even more attention on the national scale.

Texas A&M Skyrockets to D1Baseball's Top 10

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

After two massive wins at home over a highly ranked Texas team, the Aggies were rewarded heartily in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, soaring from No. 18 all the way up to No. 10, the highest they've sat since they started the 2025 season as the No. 1 team.

On the flip side, the sweep finally bumped the Longhorns off of their No. 2 spot, dropping to No. 4 in the ranks.

The weekend's results put both teams at an overall record of 27-7 and a conference record of 9-5 for the 2026 season, tying the two teams for second place in the SEC standings behind only the Georgia Bulldogs.

Still ruling the country is the UCLA Bruins, who are currently riding a 27-game winning streak with a 33-2 record, with their last loss coming back on February 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs.

As for the Aggies, they will look to keep the ball rolling as they host another Lone Star school for their midweek contest when the Houston Cougars stop by Blue Bell Park Tuesday night.

Here are the new Top 25 rankings, per D1Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

3) North Carolina Tar Heels

4) Texas Longhorns

5) Georgia Bulldogs

6) Oregon State Beavers

7) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

8) Florida State Seminoles

9) Virginia Cavaliers

10) Texas A&M Aggies

11) Alabama Crimson Tide

12) USC Trojans

13) Auburn Tigers

14) Oklahoma Sooners

15) West Virginia Mountaineers

16) Arkansas Razorbacks

17) Mississippi State Bulldogs

18) Kansas Jayhawks

19) Oregon Ducks

20) Florida Gators

21) UCF Knights

22) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

23) Arizona State Sun Devils

24) Boston College Eagles

25) Ole Miss Rebels

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