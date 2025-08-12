Texas A&M Pitcher Earns Pitcher Of The Week In MLB Draft League
After going undrafted in the 2025 MLB Draft, former Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis has been lights out in the MLB Draft League, playing for the Williamsport Crosscutters. His excellent last two outings earned him Pitcher Of The Week honors in the MLB Draft League.
Through two games started, Rudis has been excellent in his last two outings, pitching ten total innings, giving up only two earned runs, walking two, and striking out a massive 16 batters. Rudis became the first pitcher this summer in the Draft League to strike out ten batters in a game, when he retired ten through five innings.
Taking a step back, Rudis was incredible during his four years at Texas A&M as he registered a program-best .938 winning percentage, posting a 15-1 record with the Aggies. Although it has seemed he has moved into more of a starting role, at Texas A&M, Rudis was primarily used out of the bullpen, only starting five games while appearing in 87.
His time spent as an Aggie was certainly one to be remembered, as he was a four-year player, staying loyal to the Maroon and White. Rudis was able to record 129 strikeouts during his career through 131.2 innings pitched.
He was able to record a career-high seven strikeouts in the Aggies' loss against Missouri, where Rudis pitched incredibly across 4.1 innings, only giving up three hits and allowing no earned runs. He really took it to the next level in the Draft League with ten strikeouts against MLB-level talent.
Where Does Rudis Go From Here?
The MLB Draft League is a baseball league created by Major League Baseball to showcase top talents across the country, with these players hoping to impress MLB scouts down the road. After spending time in the draft league, players are hoped to be signed by MLB organizations as a free agent.
With Rudis going undrafted in the 2025 MLB Draft, he has gotten the opportunity to turn heads in the draft league, which he has certainly done with his previous two outings. Currently holding a 3-2 record with the Crosscutters, Rudis continues to improve his craft as he hopes to be a free agent soon enough.
In 13 games pitched with the Crosscutters, Rudis holds a 3-2 record and two saves through 34 innings pitched. To pair with this, he has totaled 46 strikeouts, with 16 of them coming from his last two outings, and has given up 11 earned runs.
As the MLB Draft League concludes on September 4, Rudis is sure to continue his dominance on the mound, as he searches for his next step into playing professional baseball.