Former Texas A&M Pitcher Turning Heads In MLB Draft League
A couple of months after the conclusion of the 2025 college baseball season, many players from Texas A&M have played in summer leagues, were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, and have been apart of the MLB Draft League. Brad Rudis, a former Texas A&M pitcher, has been lights out in the MLB Draft League as he hopes to be signed by an MLB team.
In his time at Texas A&M, Rudis was sharp as a relief pitcher, throwing 131.2 innings for the Aggies, as well as striking out 129 batters. Rudis ended his campaign at Texas A&M with a 15-1 record, picking up his single loss this previous season in a game against Alabama.
Through his four year tenure at Texas A&M, Rudis was one of the Aggies' go to relief pitchers, and rightfully so, as he dominated on the mound striking out 129 batters, including 35 during the 2025 season.
After going undrafted in the 2025 MLB Draft, Rudis kept his sights high as he entered the MLB Draft League, as he has been dominant with a 3.10 ERA and a 3-2 record. Through the entire Draft League, Rudis became the first pitcher to strikeout ten batters this summer, a huge accomplishment.
Rudis In The Draft League
His time in the draft league has been phenomenal, as he is currently pitching for the Williamsport Crosscutters. His time with the Crosscutters has been a bit of an up and down journey, yet his most recent outing on August 4 was one to remember.
In a game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Rudis got the opportunity to start, as he threw five innings, giving up six hits but only one earned run, with an incredible ten strikeouts. His one earned run came from a base hit given up in the fourth inning, allowing a run to come home.
The game ended with 15 total strikeouts, and with Rudis' 10, he surely earned player of the game honors. With his 10 strikeout outing, Rudis was able to lower his ERA down to 3.10 and pick up the win for the Crosscutters after having a 2-2 record heading into the matchup.
He has an incredible stat coming out of Texas A&M, being the fact that he finished his career with a 15-1 record, and achieved a program-best .938 winning percentage.
After an incredible performance, Rudis should continue to get strikeouts as he locates the strike zone very well. Expect to see him more for the Crosscutters as the MLB Draft League season continues through September 4.