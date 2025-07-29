Texas A&M Pitcher Forgoes College Path And Heads To The MLB
After being drafted in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas A&M signee Chase Bentley has decided to head to professional baseball as announced on X. Bentley, the right-handed pitcher from IMG Academy, has turned heads with his pitch arsenal, including his 90-92 mph fastball.
The young 18-year-old is having all of his dreams come true, getting drafted straight out of high school, and going through with the deal, after he was offered $757,500. The 6'3, 220-pound player out of Granite Bay, California, has an extremely bright future ahead, as his craft only continues to get better.
His impressive deal he made with the Brewers sets a record for the most money offered to a 19th-round pick, but with Bentley's talent, it should be well worth it. Bentley is also not the first Aggie from the class of 2025 to opt out of college ball as he joins Blaine Bullard, who got a record deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
After the Aggies lost four pitchers to the 2025 MLB Draft in Justin Lamkin, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, and Ryan Prager, they were set up for success bringing in Bentley, before he was whisked away by the draft.
Bentley's pitch arsenal is one of the most impressive things about his game, considering he is a young 18-year-old. He features a 90-92 mph fastball, an 80-82 mph changeup, an 78-80 mph slider, and a 73-75 mph curveball.
With all of these pitches in his back pocket, he certainly has a lot of options to deceive the batters in front of him.
What This Means For A&M
With the Aggies losing four left-handed pitchers to the 2025 MLB Draft, Michael Earley and the recruiting staff have been trying to find young pitchers to join the Texas A&M 2026 baseball team. While Bentley is now also going to the professional leagues, the Aggies lose yet another dominant pitcher.
The Aggies return many pitchers, yet they lost all three starters to the draft, making new spots available for these players to fight it out. One of Texas A&M's most promising pitchers is Weston Moss, who served mainly as a relief pitcher this year for the Aggies.
Moss ended his sophomore year campaign with a 3.19 ERA, a 6-3 record, to pair along with 50 strikeouts through 48 innings.
With Bentley headed to the MLB, the Aggies lose yet another important commit to the draft.