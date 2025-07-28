Texas A&M Outfielder Gets Promoted To Double-A
Just over a year after being drafted No. 12 overall, Braden Montgomery has been appointed to Double-A with the Birmingham Barons, per MLB Pipeline. The former Boston Red Sox pick is now making his way up the ladder in the Chicago White Sox organization.
In his time at Texas A&M, Montgomery helped lead the Aggies all the way to Omaha, but it wasn't before a season-ending injury took him off the field during Super Regionals. Even after his injury, Montgomery stayed positive and cheered his team on from the sidelines, embodying what it means to be a true Aggie.
Prior to his single season in Aggieland, Montgomery was a two-year player at Stanford, where he earned many awards, some being Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 All-Conference as well and making it to Omaha in all three of his college baseball seasons.
In his time at Texas A&M, Montgomery lit up on both offense and defense, as he was awarded SEC All-Defensive Team, while hitting 27 home runs and racking up 85 RBIs, both ranking third all-time in Texas A&M's history during a single season.
After an incredible college career, Montgomery opted out of his senior season as he headed to the 2024 MLB Draft, as he was drafted No. 12 overall to the Boston Red Sox. Shortly after being drafted, Montgomery was traded to the Chicago White Sox, where he has played his professional career.
Braden in the Big Leagues
In the professional realm, Montgomery has continued to impress people during the 2025 season. He has played for two different teams, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Winston-Salem Dash, the White Sox Single-A and High-A affiliate, respectively.
Montgomery only lasted 18 games in Single-A, as he batted .304, while hitting three home runs and had 19 RBIs. After such a performance, the White Sox quickly moved him up to High-A with the Winston-Salem Dash, where he has just been incredible.
Through 69 games with High-A, Montgomery had eight home runs off of 66 hits, while also driving in 38 runners. He also had 28 extra-base hits, showcasing his speed, as well as field perception. In right field, Montgomery has also been terrific with a .947 fielding percentage, not to mention his perfect 1.000 in 26 games playing in left and center field.
Montgomery continues to climb up on MLB's Top Prospect list, as he currently sits at No. 26, proving he is the player that many teams wish for.