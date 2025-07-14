Former Texas A&M Pitcher Drafted by Boston Red Sox
Myles Patton officially comes off the board as the overall 208th draft pick to the Boston Red Sox, becoming the fourth Texas A&M Aggie to hear his name called in the 2025 MLB Draft. Patton, the left-handed pitcher from Long Beach, California, was a force on the mound for Texas A&M, and he will continue to prove his dominance in his professional career.
Patton spent two years at Long Beach State before transferring to Texas A&M for the 2025 season, in which he recorded 19 total starts and picked up some accolades along the way. As a freshman, Patton posted a 6.18 ERA while recording 37 strikeouts through 39.1 innings worth of work.
As a sophomore, he dropped his ERA almost by half, recording a 3.26 earned runs averaged, as he made 11 starts and ended the 2024 campaign with a 4-3 record. He struck out a team-high 85 batters through 66.1 innings of work, holding opponents to a .216 average.
In his lone year at Texas A&M, Patton earned the Sunday spot, or the series finale, as the starting pitcher behind Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin who took care of the mound the two prior days. Through 15 starts, Patton went 3-5 and posted a 5.26 ERA. In this time, he recorded 82 strikeouts while he walked 17 through 77 innings of work.
What The Red Sox Get Out Of Patton
With Patton being drafted to the Boston Red Sox in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft, they got a solid left handed pitcher who can go deep into the game. This season against Cal Poly, Patton went through seven innings of work, shutting out the Mustangs, matching a career high.
The same game, Patton was able to strikeout eight batters for his season high against Cal Poly, yet he also did it again earlier in the season against Elon. On the mound, Patton recorded 82 strikeouts this season through 77 innings, nearing his career high of 85.
Patton was also perfect in the fielding aspect with 14 attempts and recording 14 outs, fielding a perfect 1.000.
As Patton heads to the Boston Red Sox organization, he will be joining the Red Sox earlier picks, right handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon from Oklahoma, right handed pitcher Marcus Phillips from Tennessee, and second baseman Henry Godbout from Virginia.
While the 2025 MLB Draft is far from over, expect to see more Aggies come off the board.