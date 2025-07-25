Texas A&M Pitcher Traded Just Days After His MLB Debut
Just days after making his MLB Debut, left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Josh Naylor. Garcia, who got called up to the big leagues on July 21, will make a new start for himself within the Diamondbacks organization.
After being selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Garcia has made his way through the minor leagues, playing with all levels before he was able to pitch two innings for the Seattle Mariners on July 21.
With the trade deadline approaching, teams are scrambling to make their final decisions, as the Diamondbacks and Mariners came to an agreement to send Garcia and other prospect Ashton Izzi, in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor.
While it seemed like Garcia was getting his footing, he was traded, which is a common thing among MLB players, but it still causes some uncertainty. Immediately after being traded, the Diamondbacks appointed Garcia to their Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces.
In Triple-A with Seattle, Garcia did not stay there very long before getting called up to the majors, but improved his craft while he was there. In eight games with the Tacoma Rainiers, Garcia finished with a 1-0 record, with nine strikeouts through 8.1 innings pitched.
How Will He Perform In Arizona?
For the Mariners, they had very little offense being produced out of their first baseman this season and immediately started looking for a change. But where does that leave Garcia?
The young 25-year-old has certainly made a name for himself, especially at the minor league level as he has recorded 184 strikeouts through 159.1 innings pitched. In this time, he has also compiled an 11-7 record with an overall 2.49 ERA.
After their historical 2023 World Series run, the Diamondbacks just haven't been the same since, as they are currently sitting in fourth place in the NL West, three games under .500. A part of this has been pitching as they currently rank No. 25 in ERA with a 4.58.
Getting a couple of young pitchers from Seattle's system may be what the Diamondbacks need to get back on track. With Garcia's dominance on the mound, which seems to be getting better each season, Arizona could bounce back inthe upcoming seasons.
In his one start in the big leagues with the Mariners, in which Seattle was shut out 6-0, Garcia had a decent two games as he pitched two innings, gave up only one earned run, and recorded his first ever major league strikeout.