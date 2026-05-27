Get To Know Texas A&M Baseball’s Possible Opponent: USC Trojans

One school might find itself as the host team for the 2026 College Station Regional.

It all depends on the outcome of the first round of games. USC will take on Texas State, and Texas A&M will face Lamar. The winners face off, and the losers slide to the elimination game.

As it stands, the Aggies are the No. 1 seed in this regional, while USC is the No. 2 seed, so if the favorites in both first-round games do their job and take care of business, it will set up a massive showdown.

It might be head coach Michael Earley’s team clashing with head coach Andy Stankiewicz's club. If that is in fact the case, here are a few things to know about what USC has done this season and where it is heading into the postseason.

USC Report

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The mighty Trojans are marching into the College Station Regionals with one thing in mind. Winning.

That is exactly what the roster has done this season to get them to where they are now, as they are one of the several teams from the Big Ten conference to punch a ticket to the postseason.

As it sits, USC holds a 43-15 record overall. In the conference, they posted a 20-10 record, with a strong 32-1 home mark and a 10-13 road mark. When it was a neutral site game, the club was 1-1. So, based on those numbers, when they aren’t playing on their field, it hasn’t gone as planned, but their resume is strong, with several quality teams they have played and beaten.

Off their resume, the Trojans have faced three teams that were in the top 25. Those programs included No. 1 UCLA, No. 16 Oregon, and No. 16 Oregon State at the time they met. All big-time opponents. Out of those three teams, there was only one win. Four games were dropped to UCLA, two to Oregon, and one to Oregon State.

When Stankiewicz's troops faced non-conference opponents, they were 22-4 overall, so this is a great opportunity for them to go out and show why they are where they are.

Of those 26 games, the only four losses came against UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State, UC Irvine, and Oregon State.

Heading into the Regionals, USC is feeling good about how it has been batting and what the pitching staff has to offer, as opponents it's faced have found it tough.

As of May 23, the Trojans held a team batting average of .273 and held opponents to a .210 average. Their slugging percentage sat at .473 while opponents were at .338. As for on-base percentage, the offense was at .375, and opponents were at .303.

Not too shabby.

Their leader in the lineup was Jack Basseer, who led the team in batting average at .356 and had the best slugging percentage at .678. His teammate, Kevin Takeuchi, was first on the team in RBI with 52 and second with a .305 batting average. He has also appeared in more games than any other player on the roster.

Looking at who has been most impactful, hitting the long ball, it is Augie Lopez with 17 dingers, so those will be tough outs for any pitcher.

As for the pitching staff, they have a 3.48 ERA, while opponents have a 6.57 ERA. Mason Edwards holds the best ERA at 1.43 with eight wins and no losses. Two other studs that the Trojans rely on are Grant Govel and Andrew Johnson, both under a 3.60 ERA with seven or more wins.

Time will tell whether A&M squares off against USC, but it will be ready for battle if it runs into this opponent soon.

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