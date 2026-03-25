What To Watch For in Texas A&M's Weekend Series vs. Missouri

Get the sunflowers and crackerjacks ready.

It's a highly-anticipated series between Texas A&M and Missouri that will definitely have some implications for the SEC standings and could affect postseason hopes.

Last year the Aggies and Tigers met, it wasn't the way that head coach Michael Earley wanted it to go down as his team lost all three games which went on to be one of the reasons it missed earning a ticket to the Regionals but this season is different with a lot of different faces to tackle the task the program didn’t get to do the year before.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Preview

The Tigers are led by their head coach Kerrick Jackson, who is in his third year with the program after being hired back in June 2023. Before his stop in Columbia, he was the head coach at Southern University.

This season, he has led Mizzou to a 17-8 record with a 1-5 conference record. At home, the program is 10-3, but on the road, it is 1-4, so playing on their home turf definitely helps the players feel more comfortable.

As for the Aggies, they are 19-5 on the season with a 16-2 home record, 1-2 away record, and 2-1 neutral record. In batting, the team has shown improvement from last season, with a lot of depth and discipline at the plate, posting a .323 batting average, 1.017 OPS, and .560 slugging percentage.

On the mound, A&M is at a 1.22 WHIP with over 200 strikeouts on the year. Their starting rotation features the studs Shane Sdao, Weston Moss, and Aiden Sims, who have all been great assets to the team. If this crew could just limit the amount of runs scored and not force the batting to always put up runs, it would be one of the best in the nation.

The Aggies have several players who step up to the plate and can send a ball to the moon with the power behind their swings. Caden Sorrell has proven to be a player who has stepped up after losing several veterans last season, and so far, he’s leading the team in batting average, slugging percentage, runs batted in, home runs, total bases, and hits.

His teammate Gavin Grahovac, who returned from a season-ending injury last season, has also been one of the reliable stars to go out there and slam that baseball into the open gap and over the fence as he leads the team in at-bats and triples with his phenomenal batting average.

What gets tricky for this team is getting to the pitching and limiting the number of runners on base. Mizzou has numerous players who can create stressful situations for pitchers, as guys like Tyler Macon, Jase Woita, and Pierre Seals have the talent to take this team to the next level if it can generate enough runs.

The Tigers are sitting at a .297 batting average as a team, along with a .463 slugging percentage, a .885 OPS, and 22 home runs. Their pitching is at a 1.37 WHIP, with over 230 strikeouts and 98 earned runs. It quite possibly could come down to whether the arms of guys like Josh McDevitt, Javyn Pimental, or Brady Kehlenbrink get the big outs needed to get out of jams.

Game 1 on Friday starts at 6 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.