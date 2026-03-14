Michael Earley Unleashes on Oklahoma Coaching Staff in Controversial Exchange

The first conference contest of the 2025 season didn't go exactly as the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies were planning, which saw the team surrender a 4-0 lead they held after the first inning and take an 8-7 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

During the contest, as one could expect between two former rivals, tempers did begin to flare in the bottom of the sixth inning after Oklahoma's Brendan Brock and Jaxon Willits launched back-to-back home runs to tie the game at seven.

And some actions after Willits' home run were enough to send Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley into a frenzy.

Michael Earley Chunks Bat, Curses at Oklahoma Dugout After Game-Tying Home Run

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) slides into third. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Willits launched his home run to knot the game, he took a nice gander as the ball flew through the Norman night sky, as one would, and spiked his bat in celebration towards the A&M dugout, igniting Earley, who responded by tossing the bat back towards the Sooners' dugout as a member of the team was heading over to recover the bat.

Willits' actions earned him an ejection from the game, and the overall situation saw both Earley and Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson trading some four-letter words back at each other, and it doesn't take any lip-reading skills to figure out the remarks made.

Here is a video of Earley returning the bat to sender, as well as him engaging in the war of expletives with the opposing dugout.

Found the broadcast footage. Michael Earley tossed the bat back to the Sooner dugout. https://t.co/jFlU2y9Q1H pic.twitter.com/NfWgl32iF3 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 14, 2026

After Willits was tossed and the dust settled, the two teams resumed action, which ultimately led to the Sooners scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly off of the bat of Dasan Harris, Willits' replacement in the batting lineup, and the Aggies were shut down in the top of the ninth, giving them their second loss on the season.

The Aggies are currently in Norman for the first time since March of 2011, when the two teams were both still a part of the Big 12 Conference, and Oklahoma now takes a lead in the all-time series, 35-34, with their win in last night's contest.

On top of all the drama in the game, the Aggies now must keep an eye on the condition of relief pitcher Josh Stewart, who didn't even throw an official pitch in his appearance during Friday night's game, leaving with pain in his arm while he was warming up.

Game 2 of the series is set for 4:00 PM on Saturday.