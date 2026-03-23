Where Texas A&M Baseball Ranks After Series Loss to Georgia

The first home conference series for the Texas A&M Aggies against the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs unfortunately went the same as their first road series did last week in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners, winning only one game in a three-game series.

The Bulldogs got the better of Michael Earley and the Ags in the first two games of the series, winning 9-4 and 8-2 on Friday night and Saturday night, but the Maroon and White got the last laugh in the form of an 18-5 mercy rule victory in the finale on Sunday.

And that might have been just the thing that kept them in the running as one of the 25 best teams in the country.

Texas A&M Hanging By a Thread In Top 25 Rankings

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

In Monday's update of the list, the Texas A&M Aggies were still on the Top 25 list, dropping two spots to the very bottom of the list, behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Texas A&M currently sits with an 18-5 season record, and after this weekend are 2-4 in conference play.

The Aggies went 2-2 this past week, which included their 9-6 week in their midweek contest over in-state opposition Texas State, which saw Caden Sorrell launch two home runs over the fence.

The Georgia Bulldogs maintained their No. 7 ranking in the list, above Oklahoma and behind Mississippi State in a very SEC-heavy top 10.

However, one SEC team, the Florida Gators, saw them drop from No. 18 in the ranks to outside of the Top 25 after enduring a 1-3 week.

The UCLA Bruins retained their top spot in the list after going 4-0 on the week, and the rest of the top nine remained unchanged from last week's list.

Texas A&M will host Houston Christian in their midweek game Tuesday night before loading the bus and heading to Columbia for a weekend series with the Missouri Tigers.

Here is the full top 25, per D1Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) Texas Longhorns

3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

4) Arkansas Razorbacks

5) Auburn Tigers

6) Mississippi State Bulldogs

7) Georgia Bulldogs

8) Oklahoma Sooners

9) Virginia Cavaliers

10) Florida State Seminoles

11) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

12) USC Trojans

13) North Carolina Tar Heels

14) North Carolina State Wolfpack

15) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

16) Oregon State Beavers

17) West Virginia Mountaineers

18) Ole Miss Rebels

19) Kentucky Wildcats

20) Oregon Ducks

21) Tennessee Volunteers

22) Arizona State Sun Devils

23) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

24) Nebraska Cornhuskers

25) Texas A&M Aggies

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