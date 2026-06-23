Where Texas A&M Baseball Lands in Final Top 25 Rankings of 2026

The 2026 college baseball season has officially come to an end, culminating in the Oklahoma Sooners defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels two games to one in the College World Series final, Oklahoma's first championship as an SEC club.

Meanwhile, all the Texas A&M Aggies could do is sit and watch after falling to the USC Trojans in the College Station Regional earlier in the month, an early departure after a season of promise in head coach Michael Earley's second year at the helm.

The Aggies may not have been able to finish what they started a couple of years ago in Omaha, but the foundation was laid for the team to take those steps in a familar direction, as shown by the final D1Baseball.com rankings of the 2026 season.

Texas A&M Ranked No. 17 to End the 2026 Campaign

Outfielder Jorian Wilson (21) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M baseball’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | David Moran-The Battalion

Just a few short hours after the final out of Oklahoma's win, the site published their final rankings of the season, with the Aggies spotted at No. 17 on the list, higher than the Florida State Seminoles and lower than the Florida Gators on the list.

The two championship final teams topped the list, as per usual, with the Sooners No. 1 and the Tar Heels No. 2, as the SEC made up six of the first 10 spots on the rankings.

The USC Trojans, who eliminated A&M from the 2026 tournament, were put just a couple of spots above the Maroon and White at No. 15.

The preseason and regular season No. 1 UCLA Bruins, who also saw a shockingly early exit in their own regional, sit just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

The St. John's Red Storm and Little Rock Trojans, two schools who enjoyed some Cinderella-esque runs in the tournament, also cracked the list at No. 21 and 22, respectively.

Texas A&M has wasted no time in making their preparations for next year, though, reeling in catcher Nate Savoie, a hot commodity from the transfer portal, as well as assistant coach Nolan Cain, who rejoins the Aggies two years after leaving for the Texas Longhorns with Jim Schlossnagle.

Here are the final rankings of the season, courtesy of D1Baseball.com.

1) Oklahoma Sooners

2) North Carolina Tar Heels

3) Georgia Bulldogs

4) West Virginia Mountaineers

5) Texas Longhorns

6) Alabama Crimson Tide

7) Ole Miss Rebels

8) Troy Trojans

9) Auburn Tigers

10) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

11) UCLA Bruins

12) Kansas Jayhawks

13) Oregon Ducks

14) Mississippi State Bulldogs

15) USC Trojans

16) Florida Gators

17) Texas A&M Aggies

18) Florida State Seminoles

19) Cal Poly Mustangs

20) St. John's Red Storm

21) Little Rock Trojans

22) Oregon State Beavers

23) Arkansas Razorbacks

24) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

25) Oklahoma State Cowboys

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