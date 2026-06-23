Where Texas A&M Baseball Lands in Final Top 25 Rankings of 2026
The 2026 college baseball season has officially come to an end, culminating in the Oklahoma Sooners defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels two games to one in the College World Series final, Oklahoma's first championship as an SEC club.
Meanwhile, all the Texas A&M Aggies could do is sit and watch after falling to the USC Trojans in the College Station Regional earlier in the month, an early departure after a season of promise in head coach Michael Earley's second year at the helm.
The Aggies may not have been able to finish what they started a couple of years ago in Omaha, but the foundation was laid for the team to take those steps in a familar direction, as shown by the final D1Baseball.com rankings of the 2026 season.
Texas A&M Ranked No. 17 to End the 2026 Campaign
Just a few short hours after the final out of Oklahoma's win, the site published their final rankings of the season, with the Aggies spotted at No. 17 on the list, higher than the Florida State Seminoles and lower than the Florida Gators on the list.
The two championship final teams topped the list, as per usual, with the Sooners No. 1 and the Tar Heels No. 2, as the SEC made up six of the first 10 spots on the rankings.
The USC Trojans, who eliminated A&M from the 2026 tournament, were put just a couple of spots above the Maroon and White at No. 15.
The preseason and regular season No. 1 UCLA Bruins, who also saw a shockingly early exit in their own regional, sit just outside the top 10 at No. 11.
The St. John's Red Storm and Little Rock Trojans, two schools who enjoyed some Cinderella-esque runs in the tournament, also cracked the list at No. 21 and 22, respectively.
Texas A&M has wasted no time in making their preparations for next year, though, reeling in catcher Nate Savoie, a hot commodity from the transfer portal, as well as assistant coach Nolan Cain, who rejoins the Aggies two years after leaving for the Texas Longhorns with Jim Schlossnagle.
Here are the final rankings of the season, courtesy of D1Baseball.com.
1) Oklahoma Sooners
2) North Carolina Tar Heels
3) Georgia Bulldogs
4) West Virginia Mountaineers
5) Texas Longhorns
6) Alabama Crimson Tide
7) Ole Miss Rebels
8) Troy Trojans
9) Auburn Tigers
10) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
11) UCLA Bruins
12) Kansas Jayhawks
13) Oregon Ducks
14) Mississippi State Bulldogs
15) USC Trojans
16) Florida Gators
17) Texas A&M Aggies
18) Florida State Seminoles
19) Cal Poly Mustangs
20) St. John's Red Storm
21) Little Rock Trojans
22) Oregon State Beavers
23) Arkansas Razorbacks
24) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
25) Oklahoma State Cowboys
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03