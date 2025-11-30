3 Players To Watch in Texas A&M vs. Pitt at ACC/SEC Challenge
Texas A&M will tip off its December basketball by flying to Pennsylvania, to take on the Pitt Panthers at the Peterson Events Center.
Another road trip for coach Bucky McMillan’s roster will need to shut down the Panthers’ offense to add a quality win to the resume that is slowly getting stronger as the season goes along, after a one-sided victory over Florida State on the road.
As for the Panthers, they are searching for another win to add to the resume, just like the Ags. These three players are the leaders of the locker room and will take a ton of shots:
Cameron Corhen, Forward
One of the Panthers' athletes who records a ton of minutes is senior Cameron Cohren, who is averaging nearly 35 minutes per game. That equals only resting on the bench for five minutes out of the two halves, so that means he is in shape and can do a bunch of running back and forth. Cohren is very observant of where other defenders on the floor are at, so he can make the best choice of what he is going to do with the basketball.
This year, the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 14.8 points, which is the highest for the squad. The native of Allen, Texas, who wears No. 2, had a decent last game, scoring more than his average with 18 points and 10 rebounds, which added up to a double-double. He shoots an adequate amount of 3-pointers, where he shot 41.7 percent behind the arc.
Bradin Cummings, Guard
It is the second season that sophomore Bradin Cummings has been with the Pittsburgh program, and he feels right at home being close to his hometown of Midland, Pennsylvania. Listed at 6-foot-3, the guard is doing what he can to nail as many shots as possible. He did what he could in the matchup against UCF, where he posted only seven points, going 2 of 9 from the field.
Overall, Cummings is averaging 29.2 minutes and is still working on chemistry with his teammates. He earns his trips to the free throw line, where he is 81 percent on the season.
From downtown, he can be a threat when the ball is in his hands, converting 34.6 percent of his 3-pointers. After a slower start in the previous contest, he’ll be hoping to get back on the right page, so the A&M defense must keep in mind the several ways he can make an impact.
Damarco Minor, Guard
Another scorer on the Panthers that the Aggies will need to limit is No. 7, who tallied 18 points against Ohio State, a power-five program with enough depth to go the distance with any ACC school. A&M can do that against Minor, but has to be mindful that he can heat up from anywhere on the court.
Looking at his numbers, he is electric from downtown and at the free-throw line, which means he knows how to draw fouls and keep the referees on their toes. In the 2025-26 campaign, the Chicago, Illinois, ball handler shoots 90.9 percent from the charity stripe, which means he doesn’t miss often. When the ball comes out of his hands, he is 39.5 percent from the field.
The Aggies have at times struggled to close out games in the second half, and in those games, they have given up too many 3-pointers. If any of the three leading scorers get hot from behind the arc, it might be an early night at the gym.