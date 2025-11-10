All Aggies

3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Disappointing Loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys

An undefeated season will not be a part of Bucky McMillan's first year in College Station with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Aaron Raley

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Well, it was going to happen eventually. Might as well get it out of the way now.

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team suffered their first loss under new head coach Bucky McMillan Sunday afternoon, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an 87-63 torching in Stillwater.

The game was the first away game for the new Maroon and White hoops team, and it was, as the score implies, one to forget about.

As the team takes in loss number one in the new era, here are three takeaways from the 24-point deficit.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) drives to the basket.
Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

An Offensive Catastrophe Returns...

After reaching the 100-point mark for the first time in four years during their win over Texas Southern Friday night, that kind of offense seemed to be left behind when the bus pulled out of College Station.

Field goals of two and three points simply were not finding the bottom of the net for the Aggies against the Cowboys, a disappointing 32.3 field goal percentage, along with a 25.7 three-point percentage, as the offensive woes that plagued the team throughout much of Buzz Williams' tenure made their return Sunday afternoon.

Pop Isaacs went 2-11 from the field, and 1-8 from beyond the three-point line, a performance to jot down as one not to replicate later on in the season.

...But Not the Free Throw Bug?

The charity stripe was either Texas A&M's best friend or worst enemy throughout the 2024-25 season, and thankfully, it was the former in the game against Oklahoma State, with the Maroon and White sinking 14 of their 17 attempts, an affirming 82.7 percent.

Josh Holloway was a perfect 4-4, Marcus Hill went 5-7, and Isaacs went 3-4 on the day.

Losing the Turnover Battle

Nine times out of ten, if you lose the turnover battle, regardless of sport, you lose the game, and that was no different in Stillwater on Sunday, the Aggies committing 15 turnovers to Oklahoma State's nine.

Given the massive point differential, this could have been that one time out of ten where the team that lost the turnover battle ends up winning the game, but in case the Ags weren't aware, turnovers don't help you win ball games.

That being said, if there's ever a time to work out kinks and start building on-court chemistry, it's now in the pre-conference matchups, because once the year switches to 2026, all hell breaks loose on the collegiate hardwoods.

McMillan and the Aggies will return home to Reed Arena Friday night to host the UCF Knights.

