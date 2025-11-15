Texas A&M Basketball vs. UCF Knights: Live Updates - Tied 30-30 at Halftime
The Bucky McMillan era in Aggieland is officially underway, and the new-look Texas A&M Aggies have even faced their first speed bump of the 2025-26 season.
After the Aggies fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last time out, many questions regarding the program have come to the surface, and McMillan and his young squad will set out to answer them against the UCF Knights.
As Texas A&M basketball takes on the UCF Knights on Friday night in Reed Arena, follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Texas A&M Revenge Game
Last season, the Aggies faced the Knights in Orlando to open the 2024-25 season. Ranked No. 13 to start the year, Texas A&M had a ton of hype surrounding it, especially considering the mature roster it possessed. The UCF Knights brought their A-game and downed the Aggies, resulting in the first court-storming of the season.
Heading into Friday night’s game, McMillan will not let this new-look squad or the 12th Man forget about last season’s events.
“Home game tonight vs. a team that got us in a close one last year,” McMillan posted to X on Friday. “Let’s bounce back strong at 7:00 PM! See you in Reed! Gig ‘Em!”
On top of seeking revenge after last season’s game, the Aggies are seeking to bounce back from their loss against Oklahoma State.
"What I can say to all Aggie fans is that this is not what you can expect from my program, but I'm glad this happened in one of our earlier games instead of one of the later games,” McMillan said.
Luckily for Texas A&M, it is expecting a star player to return to the hardwood against UCF. Forward Mackenzie Mgbako is set to make his Texas A&M debut on Friday night, something that could give the Aggies a much-needed edge against a formidable opponent.
“I’m ready man,” Mgbako said last month to the media. “This is one of the injuries you never want to rush it or put a timetable on it. As soon as my body feels good, I’m going to get back on the court.”
As the action between the Knights and Aggies unfolds, follow along here for live updates every four minutes of play, whether Mgbako makes his debut or not, and who will make up the starting five:
Live Updates
Starting Five:
Marcus Hill, Pop Isaacs, Rylan Griffen, Rashaun Agee, Federiko Federiko
Mgbako does not make his A&M debut.
First Half:
16:00:
Texas A&M and UCF trade 3-pointers, with Rueben Dominguez getting started early for the Aggies. UCF leads 8-7.
12:00:
Aggies crawl back to take a 13-10 lead thanks to another 3-pointer from Marcus Hill.
8:00:
Isaacs and Agee add on to the Texas A&M lead and put together a 10-0 run before UCF put an end to it with a 3-pointer of their own. Aggies lead 19-13.
4:00:
Zach Clemence bangs home a 3-pointer and gets fouled, converting on the four-point play to increase the Texas A&M lead to six. Aggies lead 26-20.
0:00:
Both teams struggle to sink shots and trade turnovers. UCF goes on a 6-0 run over three minutes and Clemence ends it, tying the game at 30.