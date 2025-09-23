All Aggies

Texas A&M's SEC Opponents Revealed for 2026 and Beyond

Here's who the Texas A&M Aggies will face in conference play over the next four seasons.

Jon Alfano

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The debate over whether or not the SEC should move to nine conference games has been raging on for a while now, but that debate has finally been put to bed.

Last month, SEC presidents moved to adopt a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. As part of the schedule, each team will have three annual opponents with the other six games rotating. This will allow every team to play each other at least once every other year.

The SEC previously announced that the Texas A&M Aggies' annual opponents would be LSU, Missouri and Texas, at least until the league reevaluates annual opponents ahead of the 2030 season. Now, they know exactly who they'll be facing in conference play for the next four years.

SEC Reveals Future Opponents for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the Aggies' full list of conference opponents from 2026-29, as revealed by the league on Tuesday night.

2026

Home

  • Texas
  • Arkansas
  • Kentucky
  • Tennessee

Away

  • Oklahoma
  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • Alabama
  • South Carolina

2027

Home

  • Georgia
  • Ole Miss
  • Vanderbilt
  • LSU
  • Missouri

Away

  • Texas
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Mississippi State

2028

Home

  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Alabama
  • South Carolina

Away

  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • Arkansas
  • Kentucky
  • Tennessee

2029

Home

  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Mississippi State

Away

  • Texas
  • Georgia
  • Ole Miss
  • Vanderbilt

The main benefit of the nine-game schedule is to facilitate more matchups between conference foes, and the Aggies will immediately notice it. For example, they've only played Kentucky and Georgia once each since joining the SEC in 2012 - and have yet to welcome the latter to Kyle Field - but will now face both of them twice in a four-year span.

For another example, the Aggies will finally get to reignite their rivalry with former Big 12 foe Oklahoma starting in 202X. In each of the past two years, the SEC had each of the 14 existing teams play either Texas or Oklahoma, but not both. Obviously, bringing back the Lone Star Showdown with Texas was far more important, but now Texas A&M and Oklahoma have a chance to get reacquainted over the next few years.

The Aggies have been decent throughout their time in the SEC, but not truly great, and they're still looking for their first appearance in the conference championship game (though this might be the year they change that). The nine-game conference schedule will definitely make their road harder, but it will also give them more chances to establish themselves as a power.

feed

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Football