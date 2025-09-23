Texas A&M's SEC Opponents Revealed for 2026 and Beyond
The debate over whether or not the SEC should move to nine conference games has been raging on for a while now, but that debate has finally been put to bed.
Last month, SEC presidents moved to adopt a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. As part of the schedule, each team will have three annual opponents with the other six games rotating. This will allow every team to play each other at least once every other year.
The SEC previously announced that the Texas A&M Aggies' annual opponents would be LSU, Missouri and Texas, at least until the league reevaluates annual opponents ahead of the 2030 season. Now, they know exactly who they'll be facing in conference play for the next four years.
SEC Reveals Future Opponents for Texas A&M
Here's a look at the Aggies' full list of conference opponents from 2026-29, as revealed by the league on Tuesday night.
2026
Home
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
Away
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Missouri
- Alabama
- South Carolina
2027
Home
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
- LSU
- Missouri
Away
- Texas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Mississippi State
2028
Home
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Alabama
- South Carolina
Away
- LSU
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
2029
Home
- LSU
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Florida
- Mississippi State
Away
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
The main benefit of the nine-game schedule is to facilitate more matchups between conference foes, and the Aggies will immediately notice it. For example, they've only played Kentucky and Georgia once each since joining the SEC in 2012 - and have yet to welcome the latter to Kyle Field - but will now face both of them twice in a four-year span.
For another example, the Aggies will finally get to reignite their rivalry with former Big 12 foe Oklahoma starting in 202X. In each of the past two years, the SEC had each of the 14 existing teams play either Texas or Oklahoma, but not both. Obviously, bringing back the Lone Star Showdown with Texas was far more important, but now Texas A&M and Oklahoma have a chance to get reacquainted over the next few years.
The Aggies have been decent throughout their time in the SEC, but not truly great, and they're still looking for their first appearance in the conference championship game (though this might be the year they change that). The nine-game conference schedule will definitely make their road harder, but it will also give them more chances to establish themselves as a power.