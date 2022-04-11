A&M Targeting Coveted Louisiana Tech Forward

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball had a memorable run full of what-ifs this past season.

Despite suffering through an eight-game losing streak, the Aggies swept through the SEC's top competition in the conference tournament before losing in the final to Tennessee. This feat wasn't enough for A&M to earn a spot in March Madness, as the Aggies had to settle for the NIT, where they came up one point short in the title game to Xavier.

But Texas A&M and coach Buzz Williams are now targeting one of the nation's top transfers, as the Aggies have reported interest in Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The 19-year-old is currently training in Phoenix for the NBA Draft but will keep his college options open.

Last season, Lofton Jr. had 17 double-doubles, explaining why he's sprouted additional interest from teams like Gonzaga, Kentucky, Houston, Auburn, Texas, LSU, USC, Kansas State, and others. A native of Port Arthur, TX, Lofton Jr. is arguably one of the most dominant big men in college basketball. His 6-7, 275-pound frame along with a pro-like skillset in the low block allowed the big man to put up video-game-like stat lines with Louisiana Tech this past season. Along with averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, behind 53.9 percent from the floor, Lofton Jr. had a 36-point, 17-rebound effort vs North Carolina State in November, which he followed up with a 31-point, 14-rebound effort a week later. Kenneth Lofton Jr.

He's also played at a high level on the international stage, leading USA Basketball's FIBA U19 team to a gold medal at the World Cup in Latvia last summer. He led the team in scoring (13.1 points) and had the highest field goal percentage of any player in the tournament (64.9 percent).

The Aggies could use a big with Lofton Jr's offensive ability to pair next to Henry Coleman III, who was the best big man for A&M this past season.

Battling against a handful of elite programs won't make things easy. Williams and staff will have to remain aggressive if they want to land a transfer like Lofton Jr.

