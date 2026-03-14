Are the Texas A&M Aggies Sweating Selection Sunday?

After losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament, the Texas A&M Aggies are regrouping as they prepare for what’s next this season. Ending the regular season with a 21–11 record (11–7 in SEC play), the team is in a solid position for March Madness.

However, should the Aggies feel comfortable knowing they are set in the NCAA Tournament, or could the loss to the Sooners shake things up? As Selection Sunday approaches, Texas A&M will be at attention.

Is Texas A&M Safe After Its SEC Tournament Loss?

Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis lays the ball in over Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Texas A&M entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed but lost in the second round to No. 11 Oklahoma, 83–63, following a first-round bye.

As a result, the Aggies will be vying for one of the 37 at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament. Attention will turn to the team’s résumé and whether they belong in The Big Dance.

Looking at the latest bracketology predictions, the Aggies have largely avoided sitting on the bubble. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Texas A&M listed as a No. 9 seed as of March 13, one of 10 SEC teams in the field of 68.

Similarly, Texas A&M is a No. 9 seed according to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, and CBS Sports has the Aggies sitting on the 10-seed line after their loss.

Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis blocks the shot of Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Benefitting the Aggies, several other SEC teams have populated the bubble in what has been considered a weaker year for teams ranked in the 60s. Texas, Missouri and Auburn are fighting for the final seeds in the NCAA Tournament, giving Texas A&M’s tournament bid credence as the No. 6 seed in its own conference.

Texas A&M has several strong wins, including over Kentucky (ranked No. 26 in the NET), Georgia (No. 32), Auburn (No. 39) and Texas (No. 42). However, they have struggled against elite teams, like Florida (No. 4), Alabama (No. 14), Vanderbilt (No. 15), Arkansas (No. 17) and Tennessee (No. 19).

Texas A&M also has losses to SMU (No. 37), Texas (No. 42), UCF (No. 52) and Missouri (No. 58).

Concerns about the Aggies’ ceiling are a key takeaway from the loss, as the team struggled to shoot and score efficiently against one of the hottest teams in the country. Texas A&M has struggled against the top teams but has been reliable against lower-level competition, with a 5–8 record in Quad 1 games and a 16–3 record otherwise.

This has Texas A&M ranked 43rd by the NET, 40th by KenPom and 39th by Torvik. This is a good sign for their positioning among the field of 68. According to Wins Above Bubble — a metric that is expected to be used by the committee on Selection Sunday — Texas A&M ranks 40th (1.52), one of 45 teams with a positive number.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs dribbles while Oklahoma Sooners guard Jadon Jones and forward Derrion Reid guard him during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Texas A&M’s loss recontextualizes concerns about its ceiling in March Madness and what seed line it will be positioned upon, the team is likely already secure in a bid for The Big Dance.

However, there will be a tough road ahead for the Aggies. As a No. 9 or 10 seed, they will potentially face a team of similar or higher caliber and have to fight to make it past the first round. If they do, an even stronger opponent awaits.

Regardless, much of the season can be considered a success for head coach Bucky McMillan in his first season at a high-major program.